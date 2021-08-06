Consumer Cloud Subscription Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

The increasing usage of mobile devices and smartphone needs real-time data storage platform where users can store their data on one platform. This enabled cloud service providers to offer Consumer Cloud Subscription services through cloud platform. The primary feature of the cloud platform is that the stored data can be accessed anytime, anywhere on various devices. This is a major advantage increases the demand for consumer cloud subscription services.

In addition to this, other key benefits of consumer cloud subscription enhanced storage and data sharing. The platform enables an enhanced user friendly interface as compared to the conventional data storage platform. Basically, cloud subscription services are majorly used the storage of photos, videos, contacts, personal information and songs.

Consumer Cloud Subscription Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing demand for digitalisation from technological savvy consumers for storing their information on cloud is the primary driver for the global consumer cloud subscription market. In addition to this, an increased demand for a digital storage platform, for storing digital data and content, is accompanied with increasing adoption of smartphones/tablets and penetration of internet. This demand also drives the growth of consumer cloud subscription market. Consumer cloud subscriptions are, additionally, boosted with proliferation of email and social media to store photos, videos, contacts other details. Furthermore, with growing number of small and medium-sized businesses are using consumer cloud subscription services to store their social media content on cloud.

The primary factor restraining the growth and adoption of consumer cloud subscription market is data breaches. As the data is stored over cloud, it is vulnerable to cyber-attacks and loss of information. Factors such as lack of awareness and difficulty in recovery, once the data is lost, also challenges the growth of consumer cloud subscription market.

Consumer Cloud Subscription Market: Market Segmentation

Global Consumer Cloud Subscription Market can be divided into the following segments – based on revenue and users

Segmentation on basis of revenue for Consumer Cloud Subscription Market:

The major segments of Consumer Cloud Subscription market on basis of revenue include:

Direct

Indirect

Segmentation on basis of User Industry for Consumer Cloud Subscription Market:

The major segments of Consumer Cloud Subscription market on basis of User include:

Individual

Small Businesses

Medium Businesses

Individual segment is expected to dominate the global consumer cloud subscription market by user type because of increasing use of social media, smart phones and storage of pictures, videos, contacts etc. by individuals. Adoption of consumer cloud subscription by small and medium sized businesses is also expected to rise in the forecast period.

Global Consumer Cloud Subscription Market Technology Regional Overview

North America dominates the global consumer cloud subscription market due to technological advancements and acceptance in the region. APAC and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global consumer cloud subscription market. The higher growth in APAC is corresponded with the increasing adoption of smart phones and tablets in the region.

Global Consumer Cloud Subscription Key Players

Some of the major Consumer Cloud Subscription global players include Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Dropbox, Inc., Google Inc., Box, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nextcloud, SoundCloud, Carbonite, Inc. and Buffalo Americas, Inc.

