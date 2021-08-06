Demand for Medical Document Management Systems Market to Soar from End-use Industries and Push Revenues in the Global Market

Medical document management systems eliminate paper-based processes in health care organizations. These systems manage patient information and allow clinicians and administrators make well-informed decisions in treatment and hospitalization procedures. In addition, medical document management systems help health care organizations to automate admission forms, insurance cards, insurance claims, invoices, and laboratory results.

The global medical document management systems market is categorized based on various types of delivery modes, products, applications, and end users. Based on the type of delivery mode, the report covers on-premise, cloud-based, and web-based delivery mode. Based on product, the report covers medical document management solutions and services. The solution segment is further sub-segmented into standalone solutions and integrated solutions. Standalone solutions include electronic document management software and document scanning software. The integrated solution segment accounts for the largest market share in the medical document management systems market.

The service segment is further sub-segmented into medical record planning and management services and support services. The major support services in the market include training and education services, implementation and integration services, and maintenance and optimization services. Based on application, the report covers patient billing document management, patient medical record management, and admission and registration document management. The end user segment is further sub-segmented into hospitals and clinics, government organizations and Third Party Administrators (TPAs), nursing homes, and other health care organizations.

In terms of geography, North America dominates the global medical document management systems market. This is due to the improved health care infrastructure and increased government funding in the region. In addition, technological advancements in document management systems and increasing adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) in medical practices have also propelled the growth of the market in North America. The U.S. represents the largest market for medical document management system in North America, followed by Canada. In Europe, Germany, France, and the U.K. hold major shares in the medical document management systems market. The medical document management systems market in Asia is also expected to exhibit high growth during the next five years. This is due to various initiatives undertaken by governments to implement health care IT technologies in the region. In addition, increasing pressure of government on health care organizations to improve the quality of care and minimize health care costs, have also propelled the growth of the medical document management systems market in the region. India, China, and Japan are expected to be the fastest growing markets for medical document management systems in Asia.

Various initiatives undertaken by government organizations to implement health care IT technologies in health care organizations and rise in number of hospitalization cases are some of the major driving factors for the growth of the global medical document management systems market.

Lack of health care IT professionals and increasing data privacy and security concerns in document management systems are the major restraints of the global medical document management systems market. Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions between various health care IT companies is a key trend observed in the global medical document management systems market.

The major companies operating in this market are 3M Company, McKesson Corporation, Siemens AG, Hyland Software, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Kofax Limited, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and GE Healthcare.