Dental Lab Market Size, Business Intelligence With Zimmer Biomet, 3M, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Planmeca, And More

Global Dental Lab Market is expected to reach USD 43.08 billion by 2025, from USD 32.56 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

Dental laboratory manufactures a variety of product for the treatment of dental diseases. Dental laboratory product include crown, bridges, texture. Dental laboratory products are come under medical device category which is regulated by FDA. Some of the major players operating in the global dental lab market are

Danaher

Zimmer Biomet

3M

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

GC Corporation

Planmeca

Septodont Holding

BEGO GmbH & Co. KG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

VITA Zahnfabrik.

SHOFU DENTAL

VOCO GmbH , and Kuraray Noritake Dental, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona.

Knight Dental Design

Others are 1st Dental Laboratories plc, Attenborough iDent Dental Lab, Champlain Dental Lab Inc., National Dentex Labs., A-dec Inc., Dental Services Group, DentCare Dental Lab Pvt. Ltd, Blackfish Industries Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Jiayuanmei Dental Lab Co., Ltd, J & H Dental Lab, Dentsma Science and Technology Co.,Ltd, Shengda Dental Lab, China Master Dental Office Co.,Ltd, Qili Dental Department Technology Co.Ltd, Suzhou Same Dental Medical Co.,Ltd and among others. The global dental lab market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dental lab market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2018, Integrated DNA Technologies (“IDT”) announced that Danaher has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IDT. Under this agreement IDT was standalone operating company and brand within Danaher’s Life Sciences platform. By this acquisition company further enhanced their growth profile and continue to create long term customer value.

According to the centre for disease control and prevention in 2015 around 47.2% adult suffered from dental periodontal disease. Periodontal disease increased up to 70.1% in the 65 age group. As per the published article in 2017, approximately 11.2% prevalence rate of periodontal disease. Hence increasing number of dental disease cases fuel the growth of dental lab market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2018, Garreco expanded dental laboratory business with the acquisition of Pemaco.This acquisition was provide dealers and lab technician’s access to the entire garreco line product including acrylics, abrasives, and rotary.

In 2014, Henry Schein, Inc announced acquisition of Lincoln Dental Supply. By this acquisition company was expand distribution business.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising geriatric population.

Increasing prevalence of edentulous.

Growing dental tourism.

Rising incidence of dental diseases.

Increasing outsourcing of customization and fabrication of restorative and prosthetic product in dental laboratories.

High cost of dental material.

Market Segmentation: Global Dental Lab Market

The global dental lab market is segmented based on material, equipment, type and geographical segments.

Based on material, the market is segmented into

Indirect restorative materials

Other indirect restorative materials

Based on indirect restorative materials, the market is segmented into metal-ceramics, ceramics.

Based on ceramics, the market is further segmented into

Traditional all-ceramics

CAD/CAM ceramics

Based on CAD/CAM ceramics, the market is further segmented into zirconia, glass ceramics.

Based on other indirect restorative materials the market is further segmented into resins, non-ceramics.

Based on equipment the market is segmented into

Dental milling equipment

Dental scanners furnaces

Dental articulators

Based on type, the market is segmented into

Dental bridges

Dental crown

Dental crowns & bridges

Porcelain-fused-to-metal

Traditional all-ceramics

Resins

Full-cast material

Cad/cam ceramics dentures

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global dental lab market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, dental lab market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level.

All products covered in the dental lab market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

