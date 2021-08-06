Digital Pathology Market Opportunities, Business Intelligence With Agfa, Leica Biosystems, Ventana Medical Systems, Olympus IMS, & Other

Digital pathology report includes market shares of global market for Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The Global Digital Pathology Market is expected to reach USD 1.10 billion in 2025 from USD 431.8 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

In this procedure digital slide image file is generated, which allows high resolution viewing, and image analysis of pathology slides. Digital slides are made when glass slides are captured with the help of scanning device, to provide a high-resolution digital image, which can be viewed on a computer screen or mobile device. Some of the major players operating in the global digital pathology market are

Definiens

General Electric Company

Healthcare Trading Co. LLC

Inspirata

Olympus Corporation

Sectra AB

PerkinElmer Inc.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

3DHISTECH Ltd.

ZEISS International and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp

Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.

Pixcelldata Ltd.

VMscope GmbH

Huron Digital Pathology Inc.

Others: Objective Pathology Services, OptraSCAN, Inc., Pathcore Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Proscia Inc., Sunquest Information Systems, Inc. and Indica Labs, Inc, among others. The Digital Pathology reportcontains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The global digital pathology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

It is possible to capture an entire glass slide, under bright field or fluorescent conditions with the help of automated digital pathology scanners. Digital slides can be shared using specialized digital pathology software applications. Automated image analysis tools are also applied to interpret expression of biomarkers within tissue sections.

Pathcoreweb, is a browser-based platform for managing pathology and radiology images. It has launched advanced web-based image management solution for digital pathology.

According to the digital pathology team at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, The James, which is one of the 49 NCI-designated cancer centers, is using ultra-fast, high-capacity scanners to convert traditional glass slides into high-resolution digital images. These scanners help in converting images into millions of pixels, which can be transferred onto specially designed desktop systems, and allow pathologists to view image details, share images for the next opinions, and report finding for physicians and their patients.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in number of digital pathology for accurate and faster diagnosis.

Initiatives taken by major players and government.

Demand of integrated digitized data into EHRs for RWD.

Increase in applications of digital pathology in drug development activities.

Increasing awareness and use of digital pathology.

Expensive digital pathology systems, maintenance and implementation of software.

Market Segmentation: Global Digital Pathology Market

The global digital pathology market is segmented based on product, type, applications and end users.

Based on product, the global digital pathology market is segmented into

Scanners

Software

Communication systems

Storage systems

On the basis of type, the global digital pathology market is segmented into

Human pathology

Veterinary pathology

Based on application, the global digital pathology market is segmented into teleconsultation, disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and training & education.

Based on end user, the global digital pathology market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospital and reference laboratories and academic & research institutes.

Based on geography, the global digital pathology market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil, among others.

