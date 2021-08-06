Educational Robots Market Innovations, Trends, Technology And Applications Market Report to 2018-2022
The analysts forecast the global educational robots market to grow at a CAGR of 21.16% during the period 2018-2022.
Educational robots are off-the-shelf robots or robotics kits that are programmed or configured by the user. Educational robots are provided with manuals to help the user in designing.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global educational robots market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Educational Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• fischer group
• Lego
• Makeblock
• Modular Robotics
• Robotis
• SoftBank Group
Market driver
• Emergence of startups in global educational robots market
Market challenge
Market trend
• Emergence of global robot industry players
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION
• Segmentation by solution
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Segmentation by product
• Comparison by product
• Pre-configured educational robots – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Reconfigurable educational robots – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Humanoid educational robots – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
Continue…..
Release ID: 335751