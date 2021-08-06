Elemental Analyzers Market Analysis, Growth Factors, Development Trends and Forecast to 2028

Elemental analyzers are used to measure the elemental and isotopic composition of materials such as minerals, chemicals, soil samples, and waste & drinking water. Elemental analyzers are also used in qualitative analysis (to determine the elements that are present in a sample) and quantitative analysis (to determine the quantities of each element present in a sample).

Elemental analyzers have a wide range of measuring capabilities, such as the tracing of organic & inorganic elements and the estimation of heavy metals, which is boosting the demand for elemental analyzers across the globe. Elemental analyzers are also used in the research and development field to measure the carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen content in samples. Moreover, the increasing number of research and development initiatives is contributing to the growth of the elemental analyzers market.

The increasing requirement of elemental analyzers in various fields, such as, electronics, biology, geology, petrochemicals, mining, and energy, is also fuelling the demand for elemental analyzers across the globe. The availability of technologically advanced elemental analyzers with various features, such as compact sizing, portability, and USB connection with a computer system to analyze and collect data, makes elemental analyzers handy and user-friendly. The availability of a variety of elemental analyzers, such as carbon-Hydrogen-Sulfur (C-H-S) analyzers, oxygen-Nitrogen-Hydrogen (O-N-H) analyzers, and thermal analyzers, is also significantly boosting the market.

Elemental Analyzers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The adoption of elemental analyzers for the analysis of ores, rocks, and coal is boosting the demand

Growth in the construction industry is one of the important factors driving the global elemental analyzers market, as elemental analyzers are required at multiple stages during the manufacturing of cements.

The testing of the rigidity of materials and comprehensive quality control is among the prime agendas of the aerospace industry, and elemental analyzers help carry out the same. Thus, increasing innovations in the aerospace industry is contributing to the growing demand for elemental analyzers in the market.

The mining and power industry in one of the leading industries in terms of expansion. The analysis of ores, rocks, and coal with the help of elemental analyzers is significantly boosting the demand for these instruments in the market. In addition, elemental analyzers are significantly used in other fields such as medical engineering, refractory metals, steel, metalworking industry, and research industry, which is another factor driving the global elemental analyzers market. The availability of technologically advanced elemental analyzers is also significantly boosting the adoption of the same.

For example, ELTRA ELEMENTAL ANALYZERS, one of the leading manufacturers of elemental analyzers, launched the new ELTRA CS-2000 analyzer in 2018. The ELTRA CS-2000 analyzer is the only elemental analyzer in the market that determines sulfur and carbon in organic as well as inorganic samples. This elemental analyzer has various features such as single & multipoint calibration, robust design, wide temperature range, and low maintenance.

On the other hand, the low adaptation rate of new elemental analyzers and the requirement of skilled operators is hampering the growth of the elemental analyzers market.

Elemental Analyzers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the elemental analyzers market is segmented into:

Food Quality Testing

Material Characterization

Others

On the basis of end use, the elemental analyzers market is segmented into:

Mining

Petrochemical

Construction

Elemental Analyzers Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the leading manufacturers of elemental analyzers are ELTRA ELEMETAL ANALYZERS, HORIBA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, C.I.Analytics, Eurovector, PerkinElmer Inc., Labcompare, and Exeter Analytical Limited.

Elemental Analyzers Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the elemental analyzers market is segmented into North America, MEA, APEJ, and Europe. In terms of the market share, North America holds the maximum share of the elemental analyzers market. Increasing investments in various fields by different countries, such as the UK, Germany, and Russia, in Europe is expected to boost the elemental analyzers market. In APEJ, the countries such as India and China, are adopting new technologies in various fields, such as construction and research, which is also significantly boosting the elemental analyzers market. In addition, the growth of several industries in the MEA region, which include oil, chemicals, pharmaceutical, and construction, is boosting the demand for elemental analyzers in the region.