Europe Aromatherapy Market Enhancement in Pharmaceutical Industry & Professional In-Depth Market Analysis by doTERRA, MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Plant Therapy Essential Oils and More
According to the new research report “Europe Aromatherapy Market is expected to reach USD 2,730.3 million by 2024, from USD 1,336.1 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024”.
Aromatherapy Market report discusses the Aromatherapy industry trends & prospects expected to occur in the coming years. In addition, this report focuses on the Europe market aspect together with prime manufacturers active in the Europe Aromatherapy Market.
Get Free Sample Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=europe-aromatherapy-market
Europe Aromatherapy Market By Product Type {Consumables (Essential Oils, Blended Oils, Carrier Oils), Equipment (Nebulizing Diffuser, Ultrasonic Diffuser, Evaporative Diffuser, Heat Diffuser)}, By Mode of Delivery (Topical Application, Direct Inhalation, Aerial Diffusion), By Application (Relaxation, Insomnia, Pain Management, Scar Management, Skin & Hair Care, Cold & Cough), By Distribution channel (Retail, Online), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Beauty Spas), By Country (Germany, France, U.K., Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium and rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growing usage of essential oils in home and personal care, increasing trade, rising popularity of aromatherapy, and increasing sales of essential oils.
Key Points:
Young Living is going to dominate the aromatherapy market following with doTERRA, MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS along with others such as Edens Garden, Frontier Natural Products Co-op, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Starwest Botanicals, Hopewell Essential Oils, North American Herb and Spice, among other companies.
- Essential Oils market is growing with the highest CAGR.
- Ultrasonic diffuser is holding the major share in global aromatherapy market and is growing with highest CAGR.
- Topical Application is dominating the aromatherapy market and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.
- Germany is the dominating country in the Europe region.
Report Segmentation:
The Europe aromatherapy market is segmented on the basis of consumables, equipment, and mode of delivery, applications, end-user, distribution channel, and geography. In 2017, the essential oils segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of ~72.8% and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.
- On the basis of consumables the Europe aromatherapy market is segmented into three product type which includes essential oils, carrier oils, and blended oils. The essential oils are further sub-segmented into floral, citrus, camphorous, herbaceous, spicy, earthy and woodsy.
- On the basis of equipment, the Europe aromatherapy market report is segmented into nebulizing diffuser, ultrasonic diffuser, evaporative diffuser, heat diffuser.
- On the basis of mode of delivery, the Europe aromatherapy market is segmented into topical application, direct inhalation, aerial diffusion, and internal. In 2017, topical application market segment is expected to dominate the market.
- On the basis of application, the Europe aromatherapy market is segmented into relaxation, insomnia, pain management, scar management, skin and hair care, cold and cough.
- On the basis of end users, the market is classified into homecare, spa & wellness centers, and others. In 2017, the homecare segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.
To Inquire Regarding This Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=europe-aromatherapy-market
This report consists of below pages:
- No of pages: 350
- No of Figures: 60
- No of Tables: 220
Key Drivers:
Some of the major factors driving the market for aromatherapy market are growing popularity of aromatherapy and increasing sales of essential oils.
- Growing Trend of Essential Oils Adoption
- Increasing Sales of Essential Oils For Home Usage
- Growing Popularity of Aromatherapy
Read more news about this report visit @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-aromatherapy-market/
Table Of Contents:
- INTRODUCTION
- MARKET SEGMENTATION
- MARKET OVERVIEW
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- PREMIUM INSIGHTS
- EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY CONSUMABLES
- EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT
- EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY MODE OF DELIVERY
- EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY APPLICATION
9.1. OVERVIEW
9.2. RELAXATION
9.3. INSOMNIA
9.4. PAIN MANAGEMENT
9.5. SCAR MANAGEMENT
9.6. SKIN AND HAIR CARE
9.7. COLD AND COUGH
- EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
10.1. OVERVIEW
10.2. RETAILERS AND WHOLESALERS
10.3. ONLINE
10.4. OTHERS
- EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY END USER
11.1. OVERVIEW
11.2. EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET: HOME CARE
11.3. EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET: SPA & WELLNESS CENTERS
11.4. EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET: OTHERS
- EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
12.1. OVERVIEW
12.2. EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET
12.2.1. GERMANY
12.2.2. FRANCE
12.2.3. U.K.
12.2.4. ITALY
12.2.5. SPAIN
12.2.6. RUSSIA
12.2.7. TURKEY
12.2.8. BELGIUM
12.2.9. NETHERLANDS
12.2.10. SWITZERLAND
12.2.11. REST OF EUROPE
- EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE
13.1. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE
- COMPANY PROFILES
14.1. DOTERRA
14.1.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
14.1.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
14.1.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
14.1.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
14.2. YOUNG LIVING ESSENTIAL OILS
14.2.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
14.2.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
14.2.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
14.2.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
14.3. MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS
14.3.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
14.3.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
14.3.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
14.3.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
14.4. EDENS GARDEN
14.4.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
14.4.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
14.4.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
14.4.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
14.5. FRONTIER NATURAL PRODUCTS CO-OP
14.5.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
14.5.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
14.5.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
14.5.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
14.6. ROCKY MOUNTAIN OILS,LLC
14.6.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
14.6.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
14.6.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
14.6.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
14.7. PLANT THERAPY ESSENTIALS OILS
14.7.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
14.7.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
14.7.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
14.7.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
14.8. STARWEST BOTANICALS
14.8.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
14.8.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
14.8.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
14.8.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
14.9. HOPEWELL ESSENTIALS OILS
14.9.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
14.9.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
14.9.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
14.9.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
14.10. NORTH AMERICAN HERBS AND SPICE
14.10.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
14.10.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
14.10.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
14.10.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
Related Report
Global Aromatherapy Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
Global Aromatherapy Market By Product Type {Consumables (Essential Oils, Blended Oils, Carrier Oils), Equipment (Nebulizing Diffuser, Ultrasonic Diffuser, Evaporative Diffuser, Heat Diffuser)}, By Mode of Delivery (Topical Application, Direct Inhalation, Aerial Diffusion), By Application (Relaxation, Insomnia, Pain Management, Scar Management, Skin & Hair Care, Cold & Cough), By Distribution channel (Retail, Online), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Beauty Spas), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-aromatherapy-market/
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get 10% Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: [email protected]