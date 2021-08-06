Foam Glass Plate Market 2026: Top Key Players Foundation Building Materials, LLC, STYRO LTD.

Foam Glass Plate Market: Introduction

Foam glass plate is a kind of inorganic thermal insulation material with cells that are equally closed. Its properties include light weight and good insulation & acoustics. It is mainly manufactured by heating a mixture of granulated or crushed glass and adequate chemical foaming agents such as limestone and carbon.

Foam glass plate has several applications. It is used for the insulation of cryogenic systems, elevated floor with finishing screed and impact sound insulation, among others, in different industries such as chemicals, construction, etc.

Foam glass plate is mainly used in the chemical, construction and oil & gas industries for thermal insulation and sound insulation in different operations. In the chemical industry, it is used in reaction equipment and heat transfer fluid piping systems. In the oil & gas industry, it is used for insulating low-temperature piping systems such as the LPG pipelines, oil pipelines and others. Moreover, it is also used for roofing applications in offshore oilfield platforms. In the construction industry, foam glass plate is widely used in underground construction and for the insulation of the exterior & interior walls of buildings, chimney lining, steel plate roofing and others.

Foam glass plate has features such as low thermal conductivity, vapor impermeability, water & chemical resistance and high mechanical strength. Moreover, it is easy to cut and able to bear different kinds of the chemical erosion, except hydrofluoric acid. In addition, foam glass plate is an environmentally friendly inorganic material with no ozone-depleting propellants, no hazardous additives and without volatile organic compounds or other volatile substances. It can be recycled and reused.

Foam Glass Plate Market: Dynamics

Increase in the demand for foam glass plate can be attributed to its light weight, high strength, thermal insulation and acoustic insulation properties. For instance, in the construction industry, it is used for the insulation of the inner and exterior walls of buildings from the outside climate as well as to provide additional mechanical strength to the wall. In addition, foam glass material is recyclable and ecologically safe. Growth in the demand for green building structures in the construction industry is projected to drive the foam glass plate market in the near future.

Furthermore, foam glass plate is used for insulation in commercial piping and oil & gas piping systems and chemical reaction equipment to preserve them from the outside temperature. Hence, the growth of the chemical industry in China and the oil & gas industry in North America is expected to drive the foam glass plate market over the forecast period.

However, the presence of the different types of foam products in the market with insulation and acoustic properties is likely to hamper the growth of the market. The cost of insulation is high and the nature of foam glass plate is fragile. These factors are expected to restrain the foam glass plate market in the near future.

Foam Glass Plate Market: Segmentation

The global foam glass plate market can be segmented on the basis of end-use, application and region.

On the basis of end-use, the foam glass plate market is segmented into:

Construction Industry

Chemical Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Ship-Building Industry

Others (Military Industry, Packaging Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry)

On the basis of application, the foam glass plate market is segmented into:

Cryogenic Systems

Commercial & Industrial Piping

Chemical Processing Systems

Thermal (Heat Transfer) Fluid Systems

On the basis of compressive strength, the foam glass plate market is segmented into:

Low Compressive (up-to 0.4 MPa)

Medium Compressive (0.4-1.4 MPa)

High Compressive (Above 1.4 MPa)

Foam Glass Plate Market: Regional outlook

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for a significant share of the global market owing to strong investments in the chemical & construction industries of China, India and Japan. The demand for eco-friendly and cost-effective building structures in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the foam glass plate market in the near future. The Europe market has witnessed substantial growth owing to innovations and stringent government regulations related to waste management in the region and focus on green building structures. The North America and Latin America markets have witnessed moderate growth in insulation and building structures. In North America, the growth of the oil & gas industry is expected to boost the demand for foam glass plates for the insulation of piping systems, hot oil storage tanks and cryogenic systems, among others, in the near future.

Foam Glass Plate: Market participants

Some of the key players involved in the foam glass plate market are: