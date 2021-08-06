Gaming Hardware Market Advanced Technology, Future Opportunities And Forecast 2018 – 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Gaming Hardware Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Gaming Hardware Market – Overview

This report by Transparency Market Research aims to provide a comprehensive strategic analysis of the global gaming hardware market along with revenue and growth forecasts for the period 2018 to 2026. The study provides an analysis of the growth trends across each of the segments for the period 2016–2026, with 2017 as the base year. The gaming hardware market study highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive perspective about the gaming hardware market and its expansion in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Million Units) across regions, segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Moreover, the study explains the penetration of each market segment within various regions and how these segments have accelerated the growth of the market.

The overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, integration challenges, and opportunities for future growth of the market. The study also includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, technology roadmap which provides industry evolution and technologies playing an important role in the industry, and value chain analysis of the gaming hardware market. Market attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, wherein the segments such as product type and end-user are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness in terms of opportunity.

Global Gaming Hardware Market: Scope of the Report

The study provides a decisive view of the global gaming hardware market by segmenting it on the basis of product type into consoles (divided into standard consoles and handheld), and accessories (categorized into controller, headsets, and camera).

Based on end-use, the global gaming hardware market has been categorized into residential and commercial. The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent/key developments initiated by them in the gaming hardware market. The comprehensive market estimates are a result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. The gaming hardware market report also includes strategies, financial information, recent developments, and business segments under the company profiles section. Moreover, the report provides insights related to key trends and their impact on the regional market.

Global Gaming Hardware Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. For secondary research, sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the gaming hardware market across regions. Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get the latest market insights, and validate the existing data and analysis and underlying assumptions. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Gaming Hardware Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of prominent companies operating in the global gaming hardware market. Players profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Nintendo Co Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Sony Corporation, Logitech International S.A, Venom UK Ltd, Madcatz, A4TECH, Scuf Gaming International LLC., V-MODA, LLC, Razer Inc. and Turtle Beach.

The global gaming hardware market has been segmented as below:

Global Gaming Hardware Market, by Product Type

Consoles

Standard Consoles

Handheld Consoles

Accessories

Controller (Gamepads, Steering Wheel, JoySticks)

Headsets

Cameras

Global Gaming Hardware Market, by End-use

Commercial

Residential

Global Gaming Hardware Market, by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

