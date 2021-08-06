Global Automotive Bushing Market Market Strategic Assessment, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges to 2026
Global Automotive Bushing market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Reports introduces a top to bottom evaluation of the Automotive Bushing including empowering technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future guide, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. This report contains a chapter on the on the Global Automotive Bushing market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.
Global Automotive Bushing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 132.77 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 182.40 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand of vehicle production and overall growth of the automotive industry.
Major Companies/ Key Players/ Competitors: Global Automotive Bushing Market
Continental, ZF Group, DuPont, MAHLE, Cooper Standard, Vibracoustic, OILES America Corporation, Tenneco, Sumitomo, Keats Manufacturing Co., BOGE Rubber Plastics Zhuzhou Co., Ltd., Dayton Lamina Corporation, Jotex Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd, Xiamen Monake Import And Export Co., Ltd., Tenneco China, Oiles Deutschland GmbH, Vibracoustic do Brasil Ltda., HYUNDAI POLYTECH INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
Table of Contents: Global Automotive Bushing Market
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
- Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
- List of abbreviations
See the complete table of contents and list of exhibits, as well as selected illustrations and example pages from this report.
Market Drivers:
- Increase in demand from the automotive industry due to the constant and significant growth in production of automobiles is expected to drive the market growth
- Increasing demand for safety, and comfort in usage of vehicles is also expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Lack of standards for the automotive bushing is expected to restraint the market growth
- Fluctuations in price and rise in prices of raw materials is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Bushing Market
Global automotive bushing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive bushing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Segmentation: Global Automotive Bushing Market
By Application
- Engine
- Suspension
- Chasis
- Interior
- Exhaust
- Transmission
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Car
- Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
By Electric Vehicle Type
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)
By Geography
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
- Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
- Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
