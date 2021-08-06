Global Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market Competitive Analysis to 2025: 3B Scientific, 3D Systems Corporation, Adam,Rouilly Limited, CAE Healthcare, Cardionics, Epona, Gaumard Scientific, IngMar Medical, KaVo Dental GmBh, Mentice, Simulab Corporation

Global Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market is expected to reach USD 3.91 billion by 2025, from USD 1.28 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market, By Product (Anatomical Models, Web-Based Simulation, Medical Simulation software(Performance Recording Software, Virtual Tutors), Simulation Training Services), By end user (Academic Institutes, Hospitals, Military Organizations, Other End Users), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Competitors/Players:

CAE

3-Dmed Learning Through Simulation

3B Scientific

3D Systems, Inc.

Adam

Rouilly

Altay Scientific Group

CAE HEALTHCARE

Cardionics

Epona

Gaumard Scientific

Ingmar Medical

Kavo Dental GmbH

Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd.

Laerdal Medical

Limbs and Things

Medical Simulation Corporation (Msc)

Medishield B.V

Mentice AB

Simendo B.V.

Simulab Corpoation

Simulaids

Surgical Science Sweden AB

Tellyes Scientific Co., Ltd.

Trucorp Ltd.

Yuan Technology Limited

Among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global healthcare/medical simulation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of healthcare/medical simulation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Benefits of simulation over traditional learning

Increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments

Increasing focus on patient safety

Growing awareness on simulation education in emerging countries

Budgetary constraints

Scope of the Report:

Based on product & service:

Anatomical Models

Web-Based Simulation

Medical Simulation Software

Simulation Training Services

On the basis of end users:

Academic Institutes

Hospitals

Military Organizations

Other End Users

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

