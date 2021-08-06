Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Market Research Report, Forecast 2025

Reportocean.com “Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Market Research” report has been added to its Research Database.

Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Market Size study, by Product (IFE Hardware, IFE Connectivity, IFE Content), by Aircraft (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Business Jets, Very Large Aircraft), by End-Use (OEL, Aftermarket) and by Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Market to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2025.

Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Market valued approximately USD 4.41 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.23% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Recent developments in mobile and satellite technology, increasing expectation of the standard customer, low availability of the in-flight wireless internet, increasing demand for luxury complemented by commercial flight are the major factors driving the growth of Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Market. Furthermore, Introduction of high throughput satellite (HTS) facilitating connectivity via Ka band to be used in geo-positioning services, multi-media data, and several other applications, the eminence of digital marketing and free Wi-Fi are aiding to the growth of the market. However, high capital requirement, demand for advanced digital content, high maintenance associated and rigid regulations applied by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA), are the restrains that hinders the growth of the market. In-flight entertainment (IFE) refers to the entertainment provided by the airline company to the passenger during a flight. Design issues for IFE include system safety, cost efficiency, software reliability, hardware maintenance, and user compatibility. In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) provides the passenger with ease of having entertainment during the flight just like refreshments. However, it mainly focuses on professionals traveling for businessman wishing to be connected to the internet for emails and other work during the transit.

The regional analysis of Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

§ IFE Hardware

§ IFE Connectivity

§ IFE Content

By Aircraft:

§ Narrow-Body Aircraft

§ Wide-Body Aircraft

§ Business Jets

§ Very Large Aircraft

By End-Use:

§ OEL

§ Aftermarket

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Thales Group, Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc., Gogo, LLCRockwell Collins, Inc., Viasat, Inc., Sitaonair, Digecor, Inc., Zodiac Aerospace, Honeywell International, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Market in Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

