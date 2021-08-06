Helmet Industry Segments Based On Geography, Key Vendors, Driver, Market Challenge, Industry Trend 2025

New Study on “2018-2025 Helmet Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global Helmet market status and forecast, categorizes the global Helmet market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The global Helmet market is valued at 5130 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 5540 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BRG Sports

Schuberth

Nolan

Rudy Project

YOHE

HJC

Limar

AGV (Dainese)

Hehui Group

Pengcheng Helmets

AIROH

Yema

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Safety Helmets MFG

Dorel

MET

Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

Jiujiang Jiadeshi

Zhejiang Jixiang

OGK Kabuto

Orbea

Studds

PT Tarakusuma Indah

Try free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3242529-global-helmet-market-research-report-2018

A helmet is a form of protective gear worn to protect the head from injuries. All helmets attempt to protect the user’s head by absorbing mechanical energy and protecting against penetration.

In this report, Sports helmets (football, ski, etc.), Bicycle helmets, Motor vehicle helmets and Smart helmets are analyzed.

Smart helmets are combinations of ordinary helmets and high technologies, and they have a variety of intellectual functions according to diverse applications. But the development of smart helmets is still in initial stage, the number of smart helmets is very small compared with ordinary helmets, so in the report, we just give some introduction about the current situation of smart helmets and forecast the development trend of smart helmets market in the next few years.

For industry structure analysis, the Helmets industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 29.12% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Helmets industry.

China occupied 30.67% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and USA, which respectively account for around 23.35% and 17.37% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 29.20% of the global consumption volume in 2015.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Motorcycle Helmets

Bicycle Helmets

Other Helmets

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Transportation

Sport

Dangerous Work Activities

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Helmet sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Helmet manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3242529-global-helmet-market-research-report-2018

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Helmet are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Helmet Manufacturers

Helmet Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Helmet Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Helmet market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some points from table of content:

Global Helmet Market Research Report 2018

1 Helmet Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Helmet

1.2 Helmet Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Helmet Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Helmet Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Motorcycle Helmets

1.2.4 Bicycle Helmets

1.2.5 Other Helmets

1.3 Global Helmet Segment by Application

1.3.1 Helmet Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Sport

1.3.4 Dangerous Work Activities

1.4 Global Helmet Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Helmet Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Helmet (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Helmet Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Helmet Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

Norah Trent

WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3242529-global-helmet-market-research-report-2018

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/helmet-industry-segments-based-on-geography-key-vendors-driver-market-challenge-industry-trend-2025/362627

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 362627