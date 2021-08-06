Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Comprehensive Study 2018 by Sysmex Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Nihon Kohden, Siemens, Abbott, Boule Diagnostics AB, HORIBA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Diatron Medical Instruments, EKF Diagnostics

The Global Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2025, from USD 3.0 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market

Hematology analyzers are preferably used to run tests on blood samples to detect blood related disorders such as anaemia, leukemia, myelofibrosis, blood transfusion, malignant lymphomas, and bone marrow stem cell transplantation. These analyzers have various application in medical field such white blood cells counts, complete blood count, reticulocyte analysis and coagulation tests.

For instance, according to the Centre of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), number of people affected by VTE (blood clots) in U.S. was 350,000 to 900,000 cases per year and number of deaths caused by blood clots are 100,000 to 300,000. Hence, growing the rate of blood disorders will lead the growth of hematology analyzers in forecast year.

In July 2017, Sysmex (U.S.) launched XN-L automated hematology analyzers. XN-L analyzers offers six-part differential which includes immature granulocyte analysis on each sample in compact footprint.

Some of the major players operating in the global hematology analyzers and reagents market are:

Sysmex (Japan),

Danaher (US),

Nihon Kohden (Japan),

Siemens (Germany),

Abbott Laboratories (US),

Boule Diagnostics (Sweden),

HORIBA (Japan),

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US),

BioSystems (Spain),

Diatron (Hungary),

Drew Scientific (US),

EKF Diagnostics (UK),

Mindray (China),

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US),

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (India),

Roche (Switzerland),

Among others

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing incidences of blood disorders

Rising awareness towards the blood donation

Technological advancement in the hematology analyzers and reagents

Integration with the flow cytometry techniques

Market Segmentation:

Based on product and services:

Hematology Analyzers

Hemostasis

Immunohematology

Based on test:

Closed Vial Testing

Open Sampling Testing

Based on application:

Anemias

Blood Cancers

Hemorrhagic Conditions

Infection Related Conditions And Immune System Related Conditions

Blood Clot VTE

Others

Based on end user:

Government Labs

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market

The global hematology analyzers and reagents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hematology analyzers and reagents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

