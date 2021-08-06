Hip Replacement Implants Market Update Research Report On Latest Innovation By Top Companies For 2019 Conformis, Corentec, Elite Medical, EUROS SAS, Consensus Orthopedics,

Hip Replacement Implants Market Report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Various definitions and classification of the industry, applications of the industry and chain structure are given. It also presents the company profile, product specifications, production value, Contact Information of manufacturer and market shares for company. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Hip Replacement Implants Market.

Hip Replacement Implants Market is expected to USD 7.1 billion by 2024, from USD 5.3 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The total hip replacement surgery is growing at a significant rate since the past decade. Many of our participants (Orthopedic Surgeons) in this report believed the growth is owing to factors both related to lifestyle and technological advancements.

Market Key Development:

The report covers the market value (USD) and implant volume (units) their trends till 2024. In 2016, cement less total hip implants market sub segment is expected to dominate the market for total hip implants with 66.7% market share. In terms of sales volume or units sold cement less total hip implants is expected to dominate the market in 2017, with a share of 74.6% of the global hip replacement market. Revision hip implants are priced highest among all hip replacement implants, while partial femoral head implant is among the most cost effective product though prices vary from brand to brand.

In 2017, hospitals market segment is expected to dominate the end users segment with a share of approximately 74.1% market share, owing to nature of these surgeries being mostly inpatient. Surgery centers are common in developed countries such as U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Japan and some other countries, but in developing countries still hospitals are the only end users taking up this surgery. Hip replacement surgeries in orthopedic clinics are not common as well due to the requirements of anesthesia monitoring, and patients generally being admitted post-surgery.

S. dominate the global hip replacement market with a share of 41.2% in 2016, owing to the rising pool of arthritis patient full reimbursements of these surgeries through government and non-government healthcare payers

Market Key Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Zimmer Biomet, Depuy Synthes, Stryker, Smith and Nephew, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Corin, Waldemer Link GmbH & Co. KG, Wright Medical N.V., Arthrex, Inc., ConforMIS, Corentec, Elite Surgical Supplies (PTY) Ltd, Euros France, Evolutis, FH Orthopedics, Integra LifeSciences, Lima Corporate, Medacta, Ortosintese, Peter Brehm, Shanghai MicroPort Orthopedics, Surgival, Synergie Ingénierie Médicale, Wright Medical, N.V., Tecomet and, DJO Global among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global hip replacement market is highly fragmented with various companies operating in local regions. The major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. Market shares included in the report are for U.S., Europe, APAC, Japan, China, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

Hip Replacement Market is segmented on the basis of:

product,

distribution channel,

end user,

On the basis of product type the hip replacement implants market is segmented into 4 type:

total hip implant,

partial femoral head implant,

hip resurfacing,

revision hip implants.

The total hip implant market segment is further sub-segmented into cemented and cement less total hip replacement products.

On the basis of end user the hip replacement implants market is segmented into:

orthopedic clinics,

hospitals and surgery centers.

Based on geography the report covers data points for countries across multiple geographies namely:

North & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

