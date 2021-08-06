News: Human Growth Hormone Market Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, and Demand by 2024

The increasing usage and development of recombinant human growth hormone drugs; increasing adoption of growth hormone drugs, as anti-aging drug; and growing popularity of human growth hormone drugs, as performance enhancing drugs are the key trends in the global human growth hormone market. Human growth hormone is a peptide hormone, stimulating growth in children and adolescents, and is produced by the pituitary gland. It helps in the growth of bones and muscles by specific cellular differentiation. Apart from stimulating growth, the human growth hormone also regulates carbohydrate metabolism, protein metabolism and fat metabolism. Moreover, the usage of human growth hormone drugs in growth hormone deficient patient has shown significant positive results on the patient’s working capacity, mental alertness and memory.

The over secretion of growth hormone leads to gigantism and its deficiency causes dwarfism. The human growth hormone drugs are developed and manufactured by recombinant DNA technology. Earlier, these drugs were mostly used as replacement therapy in pediatric and adult patients, having the deficiency of growth hormones. However, the technological advancements and increased research and development in growth hormone drugs, have resulted in the development of anti-aging drugs and performance enhancers.

Geographically, North America leads the global human growth hormone market, due to increasing proportion of aged population, high incidences of turner syndrome, short bowel syndrome, human growth hormone deficiency and Noonan syndrome. Moreover, the high demand of human growth hormone drugs as performance enhancer and anti-aging drug in North America is driving the growth of the human growth hormone market in the region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global human growth hormone market, which is driven by increasing healthcare expenditures and high incidences of growth hormone deficiency disorders. Moreover, the human growth hormone market is growing due to increasing disposable income and large geriatric population in the emerging countries, such as India and China.

Some of the major players operating in the global human growth hormone market are Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Merck KGaA, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

