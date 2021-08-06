Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Rapid Test Kits Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Rapid Test Kits Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

HIV rapid test kits help in determining the presence of antibodies for HIV in body fluids. The test kits include simple, single-use, disposable devices that can provide results within limited time. These devices are designed for using unprocessed specimens such as saliva and blood to detect antibodies.

The availability of favorable reimbursements in developed countries is expected to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Limited reimbursement coverage for laboratory testing is offered by the US, Australia, and some countries in the EU. Both public and private players such as Aetna, AvMed, CIGNA, UnitedHealthcare, Humana, and Medicaid are offering Florida Individual Health Insurance Plans Preventive Services Coverage for HIV Testing in the US. Similarly, BioSURE sells its HIV rapid HIV/AIDS testing kit through the National Health Services (NHS) and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in the UK and can be reimbursed by the government. The availability of such reimbursements will increase the demand for HIV test kits, fueling market growth.

The demand for HIV rapid test kits is high in the Americas due to the rising number of campaigns that are established in the region to educate people about HIV. HIV treatment works is an interventional communications campaign, which is offered by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The HIV/AIDS testing market will continue to grow in the region during the forecasted period due to the rising awareness about HIV and AIDS.

The global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Rapid Test Kits market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Rapid Test Kits volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Rapid Test Kits market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Alere

Abbott

AccuBioTech

Ameritek

Atomo Diagnostics

Autobio Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rapid Immunoassay Test

Rapid Molecular Diagnostic Test

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

