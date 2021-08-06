Human Vaccine Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Human Vaccine Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

A vaccine is a biological preparation that provides active acquired immunity to a particular disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins or one of its surface proteins. The agent stimulates the body’s immune system to recognize the agent as a threat, destroy it, and keep a record of it so that the immune system can more easily recognize and destroy any of these microorganisms that it later encounters. Vaccines can be prophylactic (example: to prevent or ameliorate the effects of a future infection by any natural or “wild” pathogen), or therapeutic (e.g., vaccines against cancer are being investigated).

The average price of China Human Vaccine is in the increasing trend, from 4.14 USD/Dose in 2013 to 4.49 USD/Dose in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of China Human Vaccine includes Varicella, Influenza, Polio, Hepatitis A, Rabies, BCG, Hepatitis B, Pertussis, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pneumococcal, Rota vaccine and other kinds of vaccines, and the proportion of Rabies in 2017 is about 20.4%, and the proportion is in fluctuation trend from 2013 to 2017.

The global Human Vaccine market is valued at 14100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 30600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Human Vaccine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Human Vaccine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CNBG

Changsheng Life

Zhifei

ChengDa Bio

Kangtai

SINOVAC BIOTECH

Hissen

Walvax Biotechnology

GSK

SANOFI

Rong An

NuoCheng Bio

Hualan Bio

Tiantan biological

Changchun Baike

Adimmune

Zhongyianke Biotech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Varicella

Influenza

Polio

Hepatitis A

Rabies

BCG

Hepatitis B

Pertussis, Diphtheria, Tetanus

Pneumococcal

Rota vaccine

Segment by Application

Adults

Children

Table Of Contents:

1 Human Vaccine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Human Vaccine

1.2 Human Vaccine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Human Vaccine Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Varicella

1.2.3 Influenza

1.2.4 Polio

1.2.5 Hepatitis A

1.2.6 Rabies

1.2.7 BCG

1.2.8 Hepatitis B

1.2.9 Pertussis, Diphtheria, Tetanus

1.2.10 Pneumococcal

1.2.11 Rota vaccine

1.3 Human Vaccine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Human Vaccine Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Adults

1.3.3 Children

1.4 Global Human Vaccine Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Human Vaccine Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Human Vaccine Market Size

1.5.1 Global Human Vaccine Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Human Vaccine Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Human Vaccine Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Human Vaccine Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Human Vaccine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Human Vaccine Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Human Vaccine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Human Vaccine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Human Vaccine Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Human Vaccine Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Human Vaccine Business

7.1 CNBG

7.1.1 CNBG Human Vaccine Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Human Vaccine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 CNBG Human Vaccine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Changsheng Life

7.2.1 Changsheng Life Human Vaccine Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Human Vaccine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Changsheng Life Human Vaccine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Zhifei

7.3.1 Zhifei Human Vaccine Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Human Vaccine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Zhifei Human Vaccine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 ChengDa Bio

7.4.1 ChengDa Bio Human Vaccine Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Human Vaccine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 ChengDa Bio Human Vaccine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Kangtai

7.5.1 Kangtai Human Vaccine Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Human Vaccine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Kangtai Human Vaccine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

