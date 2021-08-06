Industrial Machine Vision Market Analysis Report With Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, KEYENCE CORPORATION, IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH, & More

Industrial machine vision industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Industrial machine vision market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Quality inspection is important to verify product conformance as per the requirements. Under certain inspection procedures, it may be identifying whether the product quality conforms to specifications or not. Quality control (QC) techniques are applied in the form of inspection and measurement of the product quality characteristics using inspection equipment and some procedures. The reasons for the increased demand for quality inspection has arisen because of Quality control or quality inspection techniques applied by inspecting and measuring the product quality characteristics using inspection equipment and some procedures.

Global industrial machine vision market is dominated by

Cognex Corporation

Basler AG

Sony

Other major players operating in this market are Danaher, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH, KEYENCE CORPORATION and More

The global cameras market is expected to reach USD 25,991.9 million by 2024, from USD 12,967.5 million in 2016, growing at the highest CAGR of 9.1%.

The global inspection market is expected to reach USD 19,324.2 million by 2024, from USD 9,878.2 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%.

Drivers and Restrains:

The major factors driving the growth of this market is rising demand for quality inspection and increasing need for specific machine vision systems migration towards 3D-based machine vision systems rising number of applications in various industrial sectors

Absence of flexible machine vision solutions and unpredictable end-user needs may hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: Global Industrial Machine Vision Market

On the basis of component type, the Global industrial machine vision market is segmented into Cameras Frame Grabbers Optics Led Lighting Software Tools Processor

Cameras segment is expected to dominate the Global industrial machine vision market.

On the basis of product the Global industrial machine vision market is segmented into PC-Based Machine Vision Systems Smart Camera-Based Vision Systems



PC-based machine vision systems is expected to dominate the Global industrial machine vision market.

On the basis of application the Global industrial machine vision market is segmented into Inspection Measurement Positioning And Guidance Symbol Reading Character Recognition Part Recognition Others

Inspection is expected to dominate market.

On the basis of vertical the Global industrial machine vision market is segmented into Automotive Electrical/Electronics Food And Beverage Rubber And Plastic Metal Semiconductors Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics Medical Devices Printing, Glass Wood and Others

Automotive is expected to dominate the Global industrial machine vision market.

