Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market Insights and Major Trends Encouraging Growth Until the End of 2018 – 2026

Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market – Overview

The “Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the growth of the global industrial wireless sensor networks market during the forecast period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includes the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, India, China, Japan, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for industrial wireless sensor networks at the global and regional level. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints during the forecast period.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global industrial wireless sensor networks market. Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global industrial wireless sensor networks market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments including type, technology, and industry. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Flow, Gas, Temperature, Pressure, and Others (Level, Humidity etc.). Based on technology, the market is segmented into Bluetooth, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Near Field Communication (NFC), Cellular, and Others (wirelessHART, ISA 100.11a etc.). In terms of industry, the market is segmented into automotive, food & beverages, manufacturing, mining, oil & gas, and others.

Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help to develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players such as Lantronix, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Analog Devices, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Endress+Hauser AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd, and Siemens AG.

The global industrial wireless sensor networks market is segmented as below:

Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market, by Type

Flow

Gas

Temperature

Pressure

Others (Level, Humidity etc.)

Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market, by Technology

Bluetooth

ZigBee

Wi-Fi

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Cellular

Others (wirelessHART, ISA 100.11a etc.)

Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market, by Industry

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Manufacturing

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

Japan

China

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

