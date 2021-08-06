Innovative Change Of Denmark Smoking Tobacco Market 2019
“Smoking Tobacco in Denmark, 2019”, is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Danish tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.
Denmark remains an important European market for smoking tobacco, despite a substantial downturn in volumes since duties began to be hiked in January 2001. Between 2008 and 2018, consumption of smoking tobacco fell by 47.4% while manufactured cigarettes were down by 26.9%. Demand for cigars, cheroots, and cigarillos fell by 63.7% over the same period.
Scope
– Between 2008 and 2018, consumption of smoking tobacco fell by 47.4% while manufactured cigarettes were down by 26.9%.
– Consumption of smoking tobacco in Denmark has essentially been on a downward trend since the beginning of the 1990s.
– The production of smoking tobacco has recently been rising and was put at 4,911 tons in 2017.
– The smoking tobacco market is dominated by a small number of companies, most of which are multi-nationals active in other segments of the tobacco market or multi-national specialists.
Companies mentioned
STGD
Mac Baren Tobacco
Imperial Tobacco
Japan Tobacco
