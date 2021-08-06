Location Analytics Market Explores The Industry Trends For The Forecast Period, 2024 : Market Oracle, TIBCO ,ESRI ,Alteryx,SAP SE ,Cisco, IBM, SAS Institute ,Pitney Bowes ,Microsoft,Galigeo,

The global Location Analytics market is projected to reach new highs in terms of revenue. Some of the prominent companies competing for sizeable shares have been studied in detail. Their company profiles have also been included in this report. The Location Analytics industry is witnessing the recent waves of premiumization characterized by the rising affinity toward Location Analytics products that are at higher side of the price spectrum.

The location analysis market is contributing to the growth of the retail market, which is why we are focusing on customer satisfaction and technology adoption. Location analytics is also used to increase predictive analytics, small business, and market intelligence adoption. For this reason, the market is expected to be active during the forecast period.

However, issues related to security issues, privacy, and error prone databases are detrimental to the growth of the location analytics market. Today, various analytical solutions such as web analysis and data analysis are being used. Therefore, location analysis is expected to grow rapidly.

Location Analytics Market Major Players

Segment Analysis:

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

ESRI (U.S.)

Alteryx (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Cisco systems (U.S.)

SAS Institute (U.S.)

Pitney Bowes (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

TIBCO Software (U.S.)

Galigeo (France)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

A number of trustworthy sources such as journals, websites, and annual reports of the companies, white papers, and mergers have been referred for assembling the data and information mentioned in this Location Analytics report. This collected information is then validated by the market experts for offering the best quality to the readers and end users.

Market segments:

Location Analytics Market Segmentation by product type:

Consulting Services

System Integration and Deployment

Data Maintenance and Creation

Managed Services

Location Analytics Market Segmentation by Field:

Risk Management

Emergency Response Management

Customer Management

Remote Monitoring

Supply Chain Planning and Optimization

Sales and Marketing Optimization

Predictive Assets Management

Inventory Management

Location Analytics Market Regional Outlook:

Geographically, North America dominated the market with increased adoption of location analysis, increased investment in cloud-based solutions, and increased adoption of emerging technologies.

However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to rapid technological advances for small businesses and cost-effective location analytics solutions.

Location Analytics Market: Major Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Competitions by Players

3 Competitions by Types

4 Competitions by Applications

5 Production Market Analyses by Regions

6 Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Market Forecast (2019-2024)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

Highlights of the report:

Complete background analysis including assessment of parent market Key Changes in Market Trends Market segmentation to second or third level Historical, current and projected size of the market in terms of both value and quantity Reporting and evaluation of recent industrial developments Market Share and Strategies of Major Players Appearing Niche and Regional Markets An objective assessment of the market trajectory





