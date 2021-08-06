Logistics Real Estate Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Logistics real estate is the carrier of professional and modern logistics facilities. It is a modern logistics facility required by real estate development enterprises to select a suitable location according to the needs of logistics enterprise customers, and to invest and build business development. Logistics real estate belongs to the category of industrial real estate, which refers to the logistics facilities invested by investors, such as logistics warehouses, distribution centers, distribution centers, etc. The scope of modern logistics real estate includes the real estate carrier of logistics business such as logistics park, logistics warehouse, distribution center and distribution center. Compared with traditional logistics real estate, it emphasizes management modernization, scale effect and synergy.

In 2018, the global Logistics Real Estate market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Logistics Real Estate status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Logistics Real Estate development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Prologis

Goodman

Vanke

Blogis Holding Ltd

Gazeley

Yupei Holdings

ESR

Mapletree

Boxway

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Sole Proprietorship

Cooperation

Market segment by Application, split into

Rental

Sales

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

