Medical Device Packaging Market : Industry Analysis Research With Barger, DuPont, 3M, Constantia, Pentaplast & More

Medical device packaging market accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. The current market for medical devices is on the rise in developed and developing countries. the remote and virtual healthcare industries are anticipated to benefit from this growth.

With the increase in healthcare expenditure, integrating portable healthcare facilities the medical devices market is growing with the same pace. Also an aging population, demand for personalized treatment, and increased availability of healthcare are the major factors which are boosting the growth of this market. Amcor Limited is going to dominate the medical device packaging market following with

Bemis Company Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

Barger

DuPont

CONSTANTIA

3M

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Amcor

Texchem Polymer Engineering Division

Klöckner Pentaplast

CONSTANTIA

Technipaq Inc.

Plastic Ingenuity

Beacon Converters

others

Medical device packaging industry report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Injectable drug delivery device packaging market is growing with the highest CAGR.

Plastic is holding the major share in global medical device packaging market and is growing with highest CAGR.

Medical manufacturing is dominating the medical device packaging market whereas contract packaging is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global medical device packaging market is segmented on the basis of

Drug Delivery Device Packaging

Container Type

Raw Material

End User

Distribution Channel

Geography

In 2017, the injectable packaging segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of ~31.0% and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

On the basis of container type, the global medical device packaging market is segmented into

Pouches

Bags

Blister packaging

Clamshells

Boxes and others

By raw material, the market is segmented into

Plastics

Paper & paper board

Glass and others

Plastic is further sub-segmented into Polyethylene Polypropylene Others

Polyethylene is sub-segmented into High-Density Polyethylene Low-Density Polyethylene



On the basis of end users, the market is classified into

Medical manufacturing

Contract packaging

Retail packaging

Others

In 2017, the medical manufacturing segment is expected to dominate the market and contract packaging is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is classified into

Direct tenders

Retail

In 2017, the direct tenders segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Key Drivers: Global Medical Device Packaging Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for medical device packaging market are growing medical device market, increase in demand of flexible packaging, and increasing demand of innovative packaging materials.

Stringent government regulations may hinder the growth of this market.

Many companies are increasingly focusing on developing innovative packaging materials in order to strengthen their product portfolios in the medical device packaging market.

