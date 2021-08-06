Medical Holography Market Growing at a CAGR of 35.0% With General Electric Company, DPL Industri A/S Denmark, Olomagic, Echopixel,RealView Imaging, Mach7 Technologies, UCSF Clinic

Medical Holography Market Report 2018 added by Data Bridge Market Research explores Global Medical Holography Market size, share, key players, overview, outlook, growth and forecast to 2024.

Global Medical Holography Market by Application (Medical Imaging, Biomedical Research, Medical Education), Type (Holography Microscopes, Holographic Displays, Holoscopes, Holographic Prints, Holography Software), End-Use (Academic Centers, Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast to 2024.

The Global Medical Holography Market accounted to USD 225.5 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 35.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Report Drivers and Restraints:

Expanding Acceptance of Holography Products in Biomedical Research and Medical Education

Increasing Clinical Applications of Holography

Technological Restrictions

Higher Computational Price of Processing Holograms

Fewer Operative Projection Under Sunlight

This report consists of below pages:

No of pages: 350

No of Figures: 60

No of Tables: 220

Report Definition:

A hologram is a 3-image reproduced from a pattern of interference formed by a split coherent beam of radiation, such as a laser. The hologram is not an image and it is usually incomprehensible when viewed under diffuse ambient light. It is a programming of the light field as an interference pattern of seemingly random variations in the density, opacity, or surface profile of the photographic medium.

Scope of the Report:

By application:

Medical Imaging

Biomedical Research

Medical Education

On the basis of the type:

Holography Microscopes

Holographic Displays

Holoscopes

Holographic Prints

Holography Software

On the basis of end-user:

Academic Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

On the basis of geography, global medical holography market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global medical holography market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical holography market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors:

Phase Holographic Imaging AB

Nanolive SA

Zebra Imaging

EON Reality, Inc.

Holografika Kft.

AlfahologramEG

Holoxica Ltd.

Stanford

Cleveland Clinics

General Electric Company

DPL Industri A/S Denmark

Olomagic

Echopixel

RealView Imaging

Mach7 Technologies

UCSF Clinic

Ovizio Imaging Systems

Lyncee Tec SA

Arnold Herzig GmbH

zSpace

Among others.

Research Methodology of Global Medical Holography Market:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

