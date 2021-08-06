Medical Pressure Sensors Market : Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook To 2023
A pressure sensor is a device that senses pressure and converts it into an electric signal where the amount depends upon the pressure applied. Medical pressure sensors monitor a patients condition by providing accurate and reliable diagnostics in a broad range of conditions.
Typically, medical pressure sensors are used to measure gage or differential pressures. Measurement of these pressures can then be used to calculate volumetric flow rates as well as fluid, gas or air volumes.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Medical Pressure Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the medical pressure sensors industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. North America and Europe takes the market share of over 60%.But foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese medical pressure sensors production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase . But the production technology is relatively laggard, it can only produce some low-end product, although the new production lines is increasing, the high-end product is still relying on import.
By end user, the global pressure sensors market is segmented into Respiratory Devices, Patient Monitors Devices, Diagnostics/Analytical Equipment, Surgical instruments etc. In 2015, the Respiratory Devices application include Anesthesia Delivery Machines, Oxygen Concentrators, Sleep Apnea Machines (CPAP machines) and Ventilators held the largest share in the global market and accounted for a market share of 41.74%.
The worldwide market for Medical Pressure Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.7% over the next five years, will reach 930 million US$ in 2023, from 600 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
TE Connectivity (Measurement Specialties)
Honeywell
NXP+ Freescale
Amphenol
Infineon
First Sensor AG
TDK EPCOS
Edwards Lifesciences
Smiths Medical
Argon
ICU Medical
Merit Medical Systems
Biosenor International
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
MEMS Based Medical Pressure Sensors
Pressure Transduce for Medical
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Respiratory Devices
Patient Monitors Devices
Diagnostics/Analystical Equipment
Surgical Instruments
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Medical Pressure Sensors market.
Chapter 1, to describe Medical Pressure Sensors Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Medical Pressure Sensors, with sales, revenue, and price of Medical Pressure Sensors, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Medical Pressure Sensors, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Medical Pressure Sensors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Medical Pressure Sensors sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
