Night Vision Device Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Night vision market is growing due to its technological advancement in defense and commercial market. Night vision devices are mostly used in defense for vision assistance at night and areas with low light intensity. Night vision devices are also deployed in marine container, aerial vehicles, and defense ground equipment for navigation and monitoring purposes in low light. For civilian purpose night vision device is used for security camera around the house, camping, search and rescue, etc. In addition to that, night vision devices are also used in wildlife sanctuaries to observe the various activities of animals in night time. Night vision device provides multi- spectral imaging, optical directing, eye tracking, and many other things. The increasing adoption of night vision devices across diversified industry vertical create new market opportunity for night vision devices manufacturers.

Night Vision DeviceMarket: Drivers and Challenges

The major driver for Night Vision Device Market are innovation in technology, increase in armed conflicts, and commercial applications of night vision devices. In addition to that, increase in adoption of night vision device due to its cost effectiveness is the main factor which is driving the steady growth of the night vision device market.

In contrast to this, due to high cost of night vision devices as compared to thermal image cost is restraining the market growth.

Night Vision DeviceMarket: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of device:

Night vision goggle

Night vision camera

Night vision scope

Segmentation on the basis of technology:

Image intensifier

Thermal imaging

Infrared illumination

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

Defense and Government

Transportation and Logistics

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Others

Night Vision Device Market: key players

Some of the key players for Night Vision Device Market are Armasight, ATN, BAE Systems, Elbit FLIR Systems, Harris, L-3 Communications, Meopta, Newcon Optik, Optix, Sofradir EC, and Thales.

Night Vision Device Market is currently dominated by North America due to presence of large number of vendors.Asia Pacific Night Vision Device Market is expected to have the highest growth rate due to increase in use of night vision device for defense sector.

Night Vision Device Market is currently dominated by North America due to the technological advancements in this region.Asia Pacific Night Vision Device Market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Night Vision Device Market Segments

Night Vision Device Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Night Vision Device Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Night Vision Device Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Night Vision Device Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Critical Infrastructure Protection Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe U.K. France Germany Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

