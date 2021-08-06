North America Aromatherapy Market Competitive Analysis to 2024: Young Living, doTERRA, MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS, Edens Garden, Frontier Natural Products Co-op, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Starwest Botanicals

The new regional report titled “North America Aromatherapy Market is expected to reach USD 2,795.0 million by 2024, from USD 1,584.2 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024”. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Aromatherapy Market Report 2018 added by Data Bridge Market Research explores North America Aromatherapy Market size, share, key players, overview and growth with forecast to 2024.

North America Aromatherapy Market By Product Type {Consumables (Essential Oils, Blended Oils, Carrier Oils), Equipment (Nebulizing Diffuser, Ultrasonic Diffuser, Evaporative Diffuser, Heat Diffuser)}, By Mode of Delivery (Topical Application, Direct Inhalation, Aerial Diffusion), By Application (Relaxation, Insomnia, Pain Management, Scar Management, Skin & Hair Care, Cold & Cough), By Distribution channel (Retail, Online), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Beauty Spas), By Country ( U.S., Canada, and Mexico) and Forecast to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growing usage of essential oils in home and personal care, increasing trade, rising popularity of aromatherapy, and increasing disposable income.

Report Segmentation:

The North America aromatherapy market is segmented on the basis of consumables, equipment, and mode of delivery, applications, end-user, distribution channel, and geography. In 2017, the essential oils segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of ~72.9% and is expected to continue this trend till 2024

On the basis of consumables the North America aromatherapy market is segmented into three product type which includes essential oils, carrier oils, and blended oils. The essential oils are further sub segmented into floral, citrus, camphorous, herbaceous, spicy, earthy and woodsy.

On the basis of equipment, the North America aromatherapy market report is segmented into nebulizing diffuser, ultrasonic diffuser, evaporative diffuser, heat diffuser.

On the basis of mode of delivery, the North America aromatherapy market is segmented into topical application, direct inhalation, aerial diffusion, and internal. In 2017, topical application market segment is expected to dominate the market.

On the basis of application, the North America aromatherapy market is segmented into relaxation, insomnia, pain management, scar management, skin and hair care, cold and cough.

On the basis of end users, the market is classified into homecare, spa & wellness centers, and others. In 2017, the homecare segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Key Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for aromatherapy market are growing popularity of aromatherapy and increasing sales of essential oils.

Growing Trend of Essential Oils Adoption

Increasing Sales of Essential Oils For Home Usage

Growing Popularity of Aromatherapy

Key Points:

Young Living is going to dominate the aromatherapy market following with doTERRA, MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS along with others such as Edens Garden, Frontier Natural Products Co-op, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Starwest Botanicals, Hopewell Essential Oils, North American Herb and Spice, among other companies.

Essential Oils market is growing with the highest CAGR.

Ultrasonic diffuser is holding the major share in global aromatherapy market and is growing with highest CAGR.

Topical Application is dominating the aromatherapy market and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

is the dominating country in the North America region.

We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

