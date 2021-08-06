Nursing Bras Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

A nursing bra is a specialized brassiere that provides additional support to women who are pregnant or lactating and permits comfortable breastfeeding without the need to remove the bra. This is accomplished by specially designed bra cups that include flaps which can be opened with one hand to expose the nipple. The flap is usually held closed with a simple clasp or hook.

Scope of the Report:The Nursing Bras industry concentration is not high; there are so many players in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant players mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Bravado and Destination Maternity (Motherhood) have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to Europe, Triumph has become as a global leader. In Germany, Anita leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Jiangsu, Guangdong and Zhejiang province.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region.

The worldwide market for Nursing Bras is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 1100 million US$ in 2024, from 1100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Nursing Bras in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report coversBravadoDestination Maternity (Motherhood)TriumphLa Leche LeagueAnitaMedelaCake MaternityLeading LadyCantaloopRosemadameSenshukaiINUjIRUSHIWacoal (Elomi)Sweet MommyMamawayO.C.T. MamiHappy HouseHuboEmbryAimer

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Underwire Nursing Bras

Wireless Nursing Bras

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pregnant Women

Lactating Women

