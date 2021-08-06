OFFSHORE LUBRICANTS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2022

The offshore lubricant is a substance that reduces friction and wears at the interface of the two materials. It helps in reducing the friction by lowering the shear strength of interface. Lubrication is a process of using materials to improve the smoothness of the movement of one surface over other. A lubricant reduces the wear and friction at the interface of two materials. It helps in reducing the adhesive friction by lowering the shear strength of the interface. Lubricants can be solids, liquids or semi-liquids, and gases, or a combination of solids, liquids, and gases.

The analysts forecast the global offshore lubricants market to grow at a CAGR of 3.86% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global offshore lubricants market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1930745-global-offshore-lubricants-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Offshore Lubricants Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BP

• Chevron

• ExxonMobil

• Shell

• Total

Other prominent vendors

• AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK

• FUCHS

• GULF OIL

• Idemitsu Kosan

• JX Nippon Oil & Energy

• Klüber Lubrication

• LUKOIL

• PANOLIN

• Petroliam Nasional Berhad

• (PETRONAS)

• PLUSCO

• Quepet Lubricants

• RS Clare & Co

• Sinopec

• Unimarine

• BENJN R. VICKERS & SONS

Market driver

• Increase in offshore exploration and production investments

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Fluctuation in crude oil prices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growth of bio-based lubricants

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1930745-global-offshore-lubricants-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global offshore lubricants market by application

• Global offshore lubricants market for engine oil application

• Global offshore lubricants market for gear oil application

• Global offshore lubricants market for grease application

• Global offshore lubricants market for other applications

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

• Global offshore lubricants market by end-user

• Global offshore lubricants market by OSV

• Global offshore lubricants market by offshore rigs

• Global offshore lubricants market by FPSO

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global offshore lubricants market by geography

• Offshore lubricants market in APAC

• Offshore lubricants market in North America

• Offshore lubricants market in Europe

• Offshore lubricants market in ROW

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Growth of bio-based lubricants

• Bio-refineries: The future of petroleum

• Increased longevity of offshore mechanical parts

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Key market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• BP

• Chevron

• ExxonMobil

• Shell

• Total

Continued….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com