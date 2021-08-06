Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) Market 2019-2024 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Dräger, Radiometer Medical, Cerner and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) Market



A PDMS is a computer-based information system which facilitates the collection, integration, retrieval and interpretation of the multi-source (e.g. hospital information system, laboratory system, bedside devices) multi-variant (e.g. images, numbers, text) data found in intensive care units.

A PDMS is considered a medical product performing calculations or interpretations of patient-specific data for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes, e.g. dosage of medication. PDM systems can support clinicians in their everyday work, in a way that is not possible with paper-based documentation. If a PDMS has not been certified as a medical product, physicians and nurses must use the original data source every time they take a therapeutic decision.



The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Dräger

Radiometer Medical

Cerner

IMD Soft

Elekta

Nexus AG

Mortara

Smiths Medical

Medset

UTAS

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3770987-global-patient-data-management-systems-pdms-market-growth

The majority of their operating expenditure consists of research and development (or R&D) costs and marketing spending. With the emergence and adoption of cloud computing and open source software, companies are finding it very difficult to maintain high margins, which were once associated with the industry. Every year, software companies revise their R&D spending budget in order to keep up with the competition and innovate new products and technologies.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Single Function System

Multifunction System

Segmentation by application:

NICU

PICU

General Ward

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3770987-global-patient-data-management-systems-pdms-market-growth

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)