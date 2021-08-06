Quick Service Restaurant IT Market With Latest Research Report And Growth By 2025 Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers And Forecast

Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Industry 2018 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

The Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market is expected to reach USD 18,664 million by 2025 from USD 10387.33 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market, By Component (Hardware (Digital Signage, Kiosks, Drive Thru Terminals, Point of Sales, Handheld Devices, Digital Menu Cards), Software (Front of House, Inventory Management, Reconciliation, Labor Management, HR Software, Data Analytics, Marketing, Restaurant Operation, Support Operation, Franchise Management), Service), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market

Quick service restaurant IT market is growing because of the increase in the quick service restaurant to generate new ways of revenue to beat competition which is rising at a rapid pace. Rising use of technology and mobile payment is also fueling the growth of quick service restaurant IT market. The quick service restaurant must be equipped with updated IT infrastructure. According to The State of the Specialty Food Industry, food industry continues to grow at a strong clip with dollar sales hit up to USD 127.0 billion, a 15.0% jump in total sales between 2014 and 2016. As per the U.S. Food and Agriculture Industries, in 2017, the food and agriculture industries are the active contributors to the US economy, accounting for around USD 6.79 trillion or 20.4% of total national output. Thus, the above factor shows that the food industry is growing and will derive the demand of quick service restaurant IT.

Top Key Players:

Abcom Pty Ltd.

CAKE CORPORATION

Cognizant

Delphi Display Systems Inc.

GoFrugal Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

HM Electronics Inc

Imagine! Print Solutions

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

NCR Corporation

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation

Revel Systems, Inc.

Restaurant Service Solutions

Verifone Systems, Inc.

The Wendy’s Company

Restaurant Brands International

Dunkin’ Brands Group

Many more.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing innovation and customization in food menu

Rising innovation in food packaging

Growing demand for advanced technology and automation

Fluctuations in food commodities prices

Market Segmentations:

Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market is segmented on the basis of

Component

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market

The global quick service restaurant IT market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of quick service restaurant IT market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2018, Quick Service Restaurant signed a deal with Texas Chicken for 80-restaurants. The franchisee will open and operate locations primarily in Indonesia which is one of the fastest growing markets for the fried chicken giant.

