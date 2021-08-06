Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Research Reports With Whole You, Oventus Medical, Somnomed, ResMed, Panthera Dental, Airway Management, DynaFlex, Apnea Sciences, And More

The Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market is expected to reach USD 652.06 million by 2025, from USD 197.8 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 16.08 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

Sleep Apnea is mostly occurs in males and older adults due to smoking, nasal congestion, use of alcohol and sedatives or tranquilizers. It is a sleeping disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts in the people. Some of the common symptoms of sleep apnea are difficulty in falling asleep (insomnia), loud snoring, abrupt awakenings accompanied by shortness of breath, episodes of breathing cessation during sleep ,awakening with a dry mouth or sore throat and morning headache ,excessive daytime sleepiness (hypersomnia), attention problems and irritability. There are some main types of sleep apnea that are obstructive sleep apnea, central sleep apnea and complex sleep apnea syndrome.

Some of the major players operating in the global sleep apnea oral appliances market are

Somnomed

ResMed

Whole You

Oventus Medical

Panthera Dental

Airway Management

Apnea Sciences

DynaFlex

OravanOSA

Myerson

Koninklijke Philips

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Compumedics

Löwenstein Medical

Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

BMC Medical

Braebon Medical among others

The global sleep apnea oral appliances market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances market shares of sleep apnea oral appliances market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

There are various oral appliances that are used for the detection of sleep apnea disorder. ‘SomnoDent’ is a sleep apnea oral appliance that is premium, custom-fitted dental device made for the treatment of snoring and obstructive sleep apnea. Another way of treating sleep apnea is using positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy by keeping the airway open as you sleep by providing a stream of air through a mask that you wear. .

In October 2017, Whole You Inc (U.S.), a chemicals company and provider of innovative solutions launched new products to match its portfolio of oral appliances for obstructive sleep apnea and snoring named Respire Pink Endurance Framework (EF) and Respire Pink Micro. These appliances provides extra wearing comfort and are particularly designed for the people who need additional tongue space, or for the people with a smaller mouth.

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc. (U.S.) announced the launch of a new innovative product by the name the Apnea Guard for the handling snoring and sleep apnea.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, a relatively new advancement that was approved by the FDA in 2014, hypoglossus nerve stimulation (HNS) is an entirely different approach to treating OSA. With HNS, a small device is surgically implanted in the chest, and can be turned on and off by the patient. While you sleep, the device monitors your breathing and stimulates a nerve that keeps the upper airway open.

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Analysis

The sleep apnea oral appliances market analysis report covers detailed value chain analysis of the Market. The value chain analysis helps to analyze major upstream raw materials, major equipment’s, manufacturing process, and downstream customer analysis and major distributor analysis are mentioned in the report along with all the drivers and restrain for the market.

It presents a comparative detailed analysis of the all regional and player segments, offering readers a better knowledge of where areas in which they can place their existing resources and gauging the priority of a particular region in order to boost their standing in the sleep apnea oral appliances market.

Segmentation:

The global sleep apnea oral appliances market is segmented based on

Product

Type

Geographical segments

Based on product, the market is segmented into

Mandibular advancement devices

Tongue-retaining devices

On the basis of type, the market is classified into

Physician-prescribed/customized oral appliances

Online OTC oral appliances

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing popularity of oral appliances in sleep apnea management growing number of surgical procedures.

Technological advancements in oral appliances

Large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients

Growing awareness about sleep apnea

High prices of customized oral appliances

