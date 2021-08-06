Sportswear Market 2019 Has Outstanding Growth till 2024 with Top Companies- Nike, Adidas, UNDER ARMOUR, Puma, Columbia, ASICS and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Sportswear Market Growth 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Sportswear Market
Sportswear is dedicated to the competition of sports clothing. It is usually designed according to the specific requirements of sports. And sportswear also includes those clothes which are engaged in outdoor sports activities. In this report, it refers to the apparel of sportswear, footwear is not included.
The classification of Sportswear includes Hats, Upper Garment, Under Clothing, Skirts and others. The proportion of Upper Garment in 2015 is about 52%.
Sportswear is widely used in Professional Athletic and Amateur Sport. The most proportion of Sportswear is Amateur Sport, and the sales volume in 2015 is 2000 M units. Market competition is intense. Nike, Adidas, UNDER ARMOUR, Puma, Columbia, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Nike
Adidas
UNDER ARMOUR
Puma
Columbia
ASICS
Patagonia
Marmot
THE NORTH FACE
Burton
Volcom
Montbell
Obermeyer
According to this study, over the next five years the Sportswear market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 102500 million by 2024, from US$ 84100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sportswear business, shared in Chapter 3. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sportswear market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Sportswear value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Hats
Upper Garment
Under Clothing
Skirts
Other
Segmentation by application:
Professional Athletic
Amateur Sport
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Sportswear consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Sportswear market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Sportswear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Sportswear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Sportswear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
