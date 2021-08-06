Still Images Market 2025: Top Key Players Adobe, Getty Images, Shutterstock

Global Still Images Market Introduction:

Still image is any static image. Still image application programming interface (API) is a standardized interface that is utilized for obtaining computerized still images from devices including still image digital camera, handheld scanner, and flatbed scanner. Still images are predominantly used on social media sites, magazines, newspapers, and other media sources. Still images market reports a wide range of applications, particularly in the advertisement industry to make their content more impactful and leap forward the chaos in web-based advertising. Visual communications are effective as it enhances social media efforts, express ideas quickly, provide engaging user experience. Still images market register significant growth rate, owing to rising social media adoption and increasing use of visual content in the advertisements. North America still images market is expected to contribute for major revenue share, attributed to the upsurge in online marketing.

Global Still Images Market Dynamics:

The growth of the global still images market is driven by easier integration of images on social media and increasing use of visual content in communications as a marketing strategy. Moreover, increasing advertisement industry and increasing popularity of social media also fueling the global still images market. The advantages of still images in marketing and brand determination are crucial, which is fueling the demand for global still images market across the industries. However, lack of legal regulations and appropriate licensing and declining in the rate of return per image are restraining the still images market across the globe. Major factor trending the global still images market include the adoption of visual content in advertising of a brand and evaluation of the business model. The company operates in the still images market can increase its share through collaboration with end-use industries.

Global Still Images Market Segmentation:

The global still images market is segmented on the basis of license model type, and region. Based on license model type, the global still images market is further classified into rights-managed still images (RM) and royalty free still images (RF). Among which, rights-managed still images (RM) segment dominated the global still images market with more than 2/3rd of market share, owing to its popularity among industry professionals and its consideration in industry norms. The rights-managed still images (RM) segment also expected to register relatively high CAGR, attributed to an inclination toward rights-managed still images, due to the chances of duplication of images for advertisements by various vendors.

Based on license model type, the global still images market is segmented into:

Rights-Managed Still Images (RM)

Royalty Free RM Still Images (RF)

Global Still Images Market Regional Outlook:

Based on the geographies, the global still images market is fragmented into seven regions — North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, North America and Western Europe account for a relatively high share of the still images market in terms of value, attributed to the high demand for rights-managed still images and online marketing across regions. Eastern Europe and Japan also accounts for significant value share in the global still images market, attributed to growing digital advertisement over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific accounts for the significant value share in the global still images market with significant growth rate, owing to rapid social media adoption across the region. The developing economy such as Middle East Africa and Latin America have a moderate growth in the global still images market. Overall, the outlook for the global still images market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

Global Still Images Market Player:

Few players in the global still images market include Adobe, Getty Images, Shutterstock, Corbis, Alamy, Reuters Pictures, Thinkstock, Photofolio, iStock, Fotosearch, Depositphotos, Dreamstime, 123RF, and AP Images.