Tech, Media & Telecom Market : Business Strategy In Global Industry 2019

Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. Given that so many themes are disruptive, it is very easy to be blindsided by industry outsiders who invade your sector. So, to help our clients gain competitive advantage, we have developed GlobalDatas thematic research ecosystem, a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2027982

Inside, we track the impact of the top 50 themes – across technology, macroeconomics and regulation – on the top 600 TMT companies in the world from 15 sectors. For each sector, we identify the leading and lagging companies based on their competitive position in the most important themes.

Our thematic scoring methodology is designed to identify tomorrows leaders rather than todays incumbents, based on their competitive position in the most important themes impacting their industry.

To do this, we score the top 600 TMT companies against the top 50 themes, creating a database of 30,000 thematic scores – our thematic engine. This helps us identify the strongest and weakest players in each sector over the next two years, once all relevant themes have been taken into account.

Scope

– This report covers 15 TMT sectors, incorporating hardware (semiconductors; servers, storage and networking equipment; consumer electronics; industrial automation; and component makers), software (application software; cloud; video games software; and security software), IT services, Internet & media (ecommerce; social media; advertising; and music, film and TV), and telecoms.

– It also looks at the big issues that keep senior industry executives awake at night, from technology themes like artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to macroeconomic themes like Brexit and the US-China trade war, and regulatory themes such as data privacy and net neutrality.

Companies mentioned

21 Vianet

21st Century Fox

3D Systems

500.com

51job

58.com

A10 Networks

AAC Technologies

ABB

ABS CBN broadcasting

Acacia Comms

Accenture

Accton

Acer

Activision Blizzard

Adlink

Adobe

ADP

Adtran

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2027982

Reasons to buy

– If you only read one report on tech, media and telecom trends to prepare you for 2019, make sure it is this one. It tells you everything you need to know.

– This TMT Trends 2019 report provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the leading players in the TMT industry, based on the key themes set to transform their industry landscape over the next two years.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/