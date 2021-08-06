Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

This report studies the global Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

The Telematics Control Unit (TCU) industry is moderately competitive, with top ten vendors accounting for about 87 % of the industry sales share. LG is the global largest vendors accounted for 33.26 % of the industry share in 2016. Other key players include Harman, Bosch, Continental, and Denso among others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

LG

Harman

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Marelli

Visteon

F-Ten

Peiker

Novero

Ficosa

Huawei

Flaircomm Microelectronics

A telematics control unit (TCU) in the automobile industry refers to the embedded system on board a vehicle that controls tracking of the vehicle.

Passenger vehicle covered over 76% of the market share in 2016, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 19.34 % from 2016 to 2022.

North America Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market size was valued at around USD 682.4 million in 2016. Europe is expected to exceed USD 888.5 million by 2017, at a CAGR of over 9.66% between 2013 and 2017. Asia-Pacific Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market size was valued over USD 1046.3 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 1167.5 million by 2017. Emerging economies, such as Brazil, India and Russia etc. will become the new power for development of the world economy in the future. With the rapid development of emerging economies, besides promoting economic growth of other countries in Asia, Latin American and African, the region above will quickly become important market of Telematics Control Unit (TCU).

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

2G/2.5G

3G

4G

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Telematics Control Unit (TCU) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Telematics Control Unit (TCU) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telematics Control Unit (TCU) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Manufacturers

Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

