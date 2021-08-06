Vaccines for Emerging Infectious Diseases Market Demand from Households for Wipes to Increase as it Reduces Manual Labour

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Vaccines for Emerging Infectious Diseases: Funding, R&D, and Global Partnership Strategies” to its huge collection of research reports.

Vaccines for Emerging Infectious Diseases: Funding, R&D, and Global Partnership Strategies

Summary

Emerging infectious diseases (EIDs) are characterized by unpredictable incidence and clinical patterns that pose unique challenges for vaccine development. As outbreaks of Ebola virus, Zika virus, and other EIDs have occurred in the past decade, drug developers and global health organizations are turning to novel funding and clinical trial paradigms to improve epidemic preparedness. This report covers current and future challenges for the development and deployment of vaccines for EIDs, focusing on vaccine platform technology and research, funding mechanisms, and collaborative global partnerships.

Scope

This report combines key opinion leader insight with in-house analyst expertise and research to provide an insight-rich look at vaccines for emerging infectious diseases in the US, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Components of the report include –

– Overview of EIDs: Background, drivers of transmission, and overview of key EIDs.

– Clinical Trial Design: How vaccine for EIDs clinical trials are being designed and what regulatory strategies are being explored.

– Vaccine Platform Technologies: How the current platform technologies for vaccines compare.

– Pipeline Assessment for Key EIDs: What are the pipeline vaccine products in development for key EIDs.

– Funding and Market Incentives: How vaccine development is being incentivized in the public and private spaces.

– Global Collaborations: How global and public-private partnership organizations are supporting vaccine development.

– Vaccine Preparedness: The current and future challenges face vaccine preparedness from a surveillance and infrastructure perspective.

Reasons to buy

– Develop business strategies by understanding the global trends shaping and driving the vaccines for EIDs market

– Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape of various competitors in a niche therapeutic space.

– Identify areas of unmet need within the vaccines for EIDs market to help drive research and development towards future market opportunities.

– Gain insights to help plan and design your clinical trials.

– Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

– Identify key funding and partnership strategies.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Table of Contents 2

1.2 Abbreviations 4

1.3 Related Reports 6

1.4 Upcoming Related Reports 7

2. Executive Summary 8

2.1 Key Findings 9

2.2 KOL Insights on Vaccines for Emerging Infectious Diseases 10

3. Overview of Emerging Infectious Diseases 11

3.1 Defining Emerging Infectious Diseases (EIDs) 13

3.2 Drivers of Emerging Infections & Routes of Transmission 15

3.3 Key EIDs 21

3.4 Ebola Virus Disease 22

3.5 Zika Virus Disease 25

3.6 Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Other EIDs 28

4. Clinical Trial Design 32

4.1 Clinical Trial Design Challenges 34

4.2 Randomization Units 35

4.3 Selection of Clinical Trial Population and Comparator 37

4.4 Additional Strategies for Vaccine Approvals 43

4.5 Unmet Needs in Clinical Trial Design 49

5. Vaccine Platform Technologies 50

5.1 Overview of Vaccine Platform Technologies 52

5.2 Vaccine Platforms By Stage of Development 55

5.3 Live-attenuated Vaccines 56

5.4 Viral Vector-Based Vaccines 57

5.5 DNA Vaccines 58

5.6 Whole-Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, and VLPs 60

6. Funding and Market Incentives 62

6.1 Funding Sources for Vaccines for EIDs 64

6.2 Push and Pull Incentives 65

6.3 Challenges for Funding of Vaccine Development 67

6.4 Lessons from the Ebola and Zika Outbreaks 70

Continue…

