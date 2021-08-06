Waste Recovery & Recycling 2018 Global Market Key Players – Covanta, Suez, Wheelabrator, Veolia, China Everbright, A2A, EEW Efw – Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Waste Recovery & Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Waste Recovery & Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.
Recycling is the process of converting waste materials into new materials and objects. It is an alternative to “conventional” waste disposal that can save material and help lower greenhouse gas emissions. Recycling can prevent the waste of potentially useful materials and reduce the consumption of fresh raw materials, thereby reducing: energy usage, air pollution (from incineration), and water pollution (from landfilling).
In 2017, the global Waste Recovery & Recycling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Covanta
Suez
Wheelabrator
Veolia
China Everbright
A2A
EEW Efw
CA Tokyo 23
Attero
TIRU
MVV Energie
NEAS
Viridor
AEB Amsterdam
AVR
Tianjin Teda
City of Kobe
Shenzhen Energy
Grandblue
Osaka City Hall
MCC
American Ecology Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Metal
Plastic
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprise
Government & NGO
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Waste Recovery & Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Waste Recovery & Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Metal
1.4.3 Plastic
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Enterprise
1.5.3 Government & NGO
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Size
2.2 Waste Recovery & Recycling Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Waste Recovery & Recycling Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Covanta
12.1.1 Covanta Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Waste Recovery & Recycling Introduction
12.1.4 Covanta Revenue in Waste Recovery & Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Covanta Recent Development
12.2 Suez
12.2.1 Suez Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Waste Recovery & Recycling Introduction
12.2.4 Suez Revenue in Waste Recovery & Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Suez Recent Development
12.3 Wheelabrator
12.3.1 Wheelabrator Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Waste Recovery & Recycling Introduction
12.3.4 Wheelabrator Revenue in Waste Recovery & Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Wheelabrator Recent Development
12.4 Veolia
12.4.1 Veolia Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Waste Recovery & Recycling Introduction
12.4.4 Veolia Revenue in Waste Recovery & Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Veolia Recent Development
12.5 China Everbright
12.5.1 China Everbright Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Waste Recovery & Recycling Introduction
12.5.4 China Everbright Revenue in Waste Recovery & Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 China Everbright Recent Development
Continued…….
