Artificial Intelligence & Robotics for Defense Market 2019–2027 : Global Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robotics in the Defense industry market, is valued at US$39.22 billion in 2018, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.04%, to value US$61 billion by 2027. The cumulative market for global expenditure on AI Robotics Defense Systems is valued at US$ 487 billion over the forecast period. Demand for AI Robotics defense systems is anticipated to be driven by the massive investment made by countries like US, China, Russia, Israel in the development of next generation defense systems and the large scale procurement of such systems by countries like Saudi Arabia, India, Japan and South Korea. The United States is the largest spender in the domain with China, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Japan and South Korea anticipated accounting for the bulk of spending.

In terms of categories, Robotics is expected to account for the highest proportion of spending, followed by markets for computer vision, natural language processing and social media analysis. The market for Robotics is anticipated to be the largest category primarily due to the ongoing procurement of such systems by countries of the Asia Pacific, North America and European regions.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the total global expenditure on AI robotics defense systems followed by the Asia Pacific Region where countries like China, India, South Korea and Japan are investing billions to procure such systems.

The report Global Artificial Intelligence, Robotics for Defense, Market ; Technology Forecast to 2027 offers detailed analysis of the global AI Robotics Systems market over the next ten years, and provides market size forecasts. Furthermore, it covers key technological and market trends in the industry and analyzes factors influencing demand for such Systems.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Overview: Snapshot of the AI Robotics Defense Systems market during 2018-2027, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence on new technologies

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the AI Robotics market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the AI Robotics Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the AI Robotics Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trend Analysis – Key Defense Market: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the AI Robotics Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of the AI Robotics industry. It provides an overview of key defense companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.

Scope

Artificial Intelligence Robotics In the Defense Industry Market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.4% over 2018-2027.

In terms of categories, Robotics segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of expenditure globally

NLP, Computer Vision, Speech Recognition are anticipated to account for the third and fourth largest segments in terms of expenditure over the forecast period.

The remaining market share is held by Social media Analysis, Multi agent systems and Knowledge Representation and Reasoning

