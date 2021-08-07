Asia-Pacific Head-Up Display Market Showing Growth of 29.9% During the Forecast Period Till 2026 – An Exclusive Report Published on Reportocean.com

Asia Pacific head-up display market is expected to reach a CAGR of 29.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Type (Conventional HUD and Ar-Based HUD), Technology (Light-Emitting Diode, Cathode Ray Tube, Microelectromechanical System and Optical Waveguide), Component (Video Generator, Display Unit, Projector/Projection Unit, Software and Others ), Application (Aviation and Automotive), Country (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into conventional HUD and AR-based HUD. Conventional HUD further is sub-segmented into windshield-based head-up display and combiner-based head-up display.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into light-emitting diode, cathode ray tube, microelectromechanical system and optical waveguide.

On the basis of component, the market segmented into video generator, display unit, projector/projection unit, software and others. Display unit is sub-segmented into digital micro mirror device (DMD) display, liquid crystal display (LCD) technology, and liquid crystal silicon technology. Liquid crystal silicon technology is further sub-segmented into ferroelectric LCOS display and nematics LCOS display. Projector/projection unit is sub-segmented into, digital light processing (DLP) projector, liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) projector and laser beam steering (LBS) projector.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into aviation and automotive. Aviation sub-segmented into military aviation and civil aviation. Military aviation is further sub-segmented into aircraft and helicopter. Civil aviation is further sub-segmented into civil aircraft and civil helicopter. Automotive market further is sub-segmented into commercial vehicle and passenger carvehicle.

The key market players for Asia Pacific head-up display market are listed below;

Honeywell International Inc

Saab AB

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Heads Up Display, Inc

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

Garmin Ltd

Continental AG

Thales Group

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

DENSO CORPORATION

Visteon Corporation

BAE Systems

Pioneer Corporation

Delphi Technologies

PANASONIC CORPORATION

Elbit Systems Ltd.

HUDWAY, LLC

EXPLORIDE INC.

HOLOEYE SYSTEMS, INC.

NAVDY

