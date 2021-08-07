Asthma Market Consumption Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), asthma is an ordinary chronic airway disorder which is characterized by swelling of air passages that convey air from mouth and nose to lungs. Asthma is caused generally due to allergies leading to inflammation of lungs. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited and Novartis AG are developing once-a-day combination products that are longer acting than currently available drugs and more suitable for patients due to its advantage of being taken only once a day.

Based on drug class, the global asthma market can be categorized bronchodilators, combination therapies, mast cell stabilizers, leukotriene antagonists and immunosuppressants. On the basis of route of administration, the global market is segmented into oral, inhaled and other route of administrations.

Country wise, U.S. and China are the two major markets of asthma. Growth in urbanization and change in lifestyle in China are the major factor for the increasing asthma in the country. The incidence of asthma symptoms is higher in urban areas as compared to rural areas due to factors such as air pollution and smoking, and it has led to the quick increase in asthma patients in China.

Some of the major competitors of global asthma market are, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Merck & Co., Inc., Astrazeneca plc, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.

