BANKING AND PAYMENT SMART CARDS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025
Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market:
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Banking and Payment Smart Cards status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Banking and Payment Smart Cards development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Gemalto
- Giesecke & Devrient
- Morpho
- Oberthur Technologies
- American Express
- ARM Holdings
- Atmel
- DataCard
- Infineon Technologies
- MasterCard
- Visa
- Banking and Payment Smart Cards
- Electronics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Contact-based Smart Cards
- Contactless Smart Cards
Market segment by Application, split into
- Financial Applications
- Communications Applications
- Government Programs
- Information Security
- Physical Access Control
- Transportation
- Retail and Loyalty
- Healthcare
- Student Identification
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Banking and Payment Smart Cards status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Banking and Payment Smart Cards development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Banking and Payment Smart Cards are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Contact-based Smart Cards
1.4.3 Contactless Smart Cards
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Financial Applications
1.5.3 Communications Applications
1.5.4 Government Programs
1.5.5 Information Security
1.5.6 Physical Access Control
1.5.7 Transportation
1.5.8 Retail and Loyalty
1.5.9 Healthcare
1.5.10 Student Identification
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Size
2.2 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Banking and Payment Smart Cards Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Gemalto
12.1.1 Gemalto Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction
12.1.4 Gemalto Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Gemalto Recent Development
12.2 Giesecke & Devrient
12.2.1 Giesecke & Devrient Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction
12.2.4 Giesecke & Devrient Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Giesecke & Devrient Recent Development
12.3 Morpho
12.3.1 Morpho Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction
12.3.4 Morpho Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Morpho Recent Development
12.4 Oberthur Technologies
12.4.1 Oberthur Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction
12.4.4 Oberthur Technologies Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Oberthur Technologies Recent Development
12.5 American Express
12.5.1 American Express Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction
12.5.4 American Express Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 American Express Recent Development
12.6 ARM Holdings
12.6.1 ARM Holdings Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction
12.6.4 ARM Holdings Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 ARM Holdings Recent Development
12.7 Atmel
12.7.1 Atmel Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction
12.7.4 Atmel Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Atmel Recent Development
12.8 DataCard
12.8.1 DataCard Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction
12.8.4 DataCard Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 DataCard Recent Development
12.9 Infineon Technologies
12.9.1 Infineon Technologies Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction
12.9.4 Infineon Technologies Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development
12.10 MasterCard
12.10.1 MasterCard Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction
12.10.4 MasterCard Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 MasterCard Recent Development
12.11 Visa
12.12 Banking and Payment Smart Cards
12.13 Electronics
