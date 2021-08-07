BANKING AND PAYMENT SMART CARDS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market:

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Banking and Payment Smart Cards status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Banking and Payment Smart Cards development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Gemalto

Giesecke & Devrient

Morpho

Oberthur Technologies

American Express

ARM Holdings

Atmel

DataCard

Infineon Technologies

MasterCard

Visa

Banking and Payment Smart Cards

Electronics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Contact-based Smart Cards

Contactless Smart Cards

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Applications

Communications Applications

Government Programs

Information Security

Physical Access Control

Transportation

Retail and Loyalty

Healthcare

Student Identification

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Banking and Payment Smart Cards status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Banking and Payment Smart Cards development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Banking and Payment Smart Cards are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Contact-based Smart Cards

1.4.3 Contactless Smart Cards

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Financial Applications

1.5.3 Communications Applications

1.5.4 Government Programs

1.5.5 Information Security

1.5.6 Physical Access Control

1.5.7 Transportation

1.5.8 Retail and Loyalty

1.5.9 Healthcare

1.5.10 Student Identification

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Size

2.2 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Banking and Payment Smart Cards Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Banking and Payment Smart Cards Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Gemalto

12.1.1 Gemalto Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction

12.1.4 Gemalto Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Gemalto Recent Development

12.2 Giesecke & Devrient

12.2.1 Giesecke & Devrient Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction

12.2.4 Giesecke & Devrient Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Giesecke & Devrient Recent Development

12.3 Morpho

12.3.1 Morpho Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction

12.3.4 Morpho Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Morpho Recent Development

12.4 Oberthur Technologies

12.4.1 Oberthur Technologies Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction

12.4.4 Oberthur Technologies Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Oberthur Technologies Recent Development

12.5 American Express

12.5.1 American Express Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction

12.5.4 American Express Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 American Express Recent Development

12.6 ARM Holdings

12.6.1 ARM Holdings Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction

12.6.4 ARM Holdings Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 ARM Holdings Recent Development

12.7 Atmel

12.7.1 Atmel Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction

12.7.4 Atmel Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Atmel Recent Development

12.8 DataCard

12.8.1 DataCard Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction

12.8.4 DataCard Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 DataCard Recent Development

12.9 Infineon Technologies

12.9.1 Infineon Technologies Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction

12.9.4 Infineon Technologies Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

12.10 MasterCard

12.10.1 MasterCard Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Banking and Payment Smart Cards Introduction

12.10.4 MasterCard Revenue in Banking and Payment Smart Cards Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 MasterCard Recent Development

12.11 Visa

12.12 Banking and Payment Smart Cards

12.13 Electronics

Continuous…

