Car Racks Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

A car rack consists of set of bars mounted on the roof of a car. It acts as an anchor that supports and securely holds a large variety of items, increasing the luggage carrying capacity of a car. These racks are also specialized to mount bikes, water sports equipment, skis, and boats. While some vehicles come with standard factory-installed car racks, others can be purchased and fit with aftermarket parts. They can be fit either temporarily or permanently. They can also be personalized to suit a variety of needs and are characterized based on the load bearing capacity and the types of roofs they are designed to fit. Car racks are used to optimize luggage space, provide comfort and convenience.

One of the major drivers for this market is increasing demand for smaller cars. Several car manufacturers have introduced compact cars that come with a limited boot capacity. The hike in fuel prices has led to the downsizing of vehicles, and therefore, people prefer smaller cars over premium big cars as they are light, compact, and run with lower costs. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is difficulties in installation. The car racks can be installed or removed based on the need and preference of the consumer. However, the task of removing and fitting the racks is tedious. While some car racks are easier to fix and remove, others often involve technical steps. The process of attaching and removing these racks sometimes also damage the frame or paint job of the car concerned.

North America as the leading revenue contributor dominates the global car rack market. Though the shift in weather conditions is expected to reduce the number of individuals participating in outdoor activities, initiatives to increase participation in recreational activities will offer vendors a supporting platform for increasing product awareness and sales, in turn, boosting the demand for car roof storage such as racks in this region.

The global Car Racks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Car Racks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Car Racks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Allen Sports

Thule

Yakima Products

Atera

CARMATE

HandiWorld

JAC Products

KAMEI

Küat

Malone Auto Racks

Pendle Engineering

Rhino-Rack

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Roof Rack

Ski Rack

Roof Box

Water Sport Carrier

Bike Car Rack

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

