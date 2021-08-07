Car Satellite Antenna Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Car Satellite Antenna is an electrical component which is designed to be mounted on the vehicle refers to receive and transfer information from Satellite. Typically, GPS satellite signal and SDARS: Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 28.8% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26% in 2017.

Market competition is intense. Molex, Harada, Yokowa, Kathrein, Northeast Industries etc. are the leader of this industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Car Satellite Antenna industry will be more and more popular in the future.

In 2018, the global Car Satellite Antenna market size was 970 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1230 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Car Satellite Antenna status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Car Satellite Antenna development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Molex

Harada

Yokowa

Kathrein

Northeast Industries

Hirschmann

ASK Industries

Fiamm

Suzhong

Inzi Controls

Shenglu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

GPS Antenna

GPS and SDARS Antenna

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Car Satellite Antenna status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Car Satellite Antenna development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Car Satellite Antenna are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Car Satellite Antenna Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 GPS Antenna

1.4.3 GPS and SDARS Antenna

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Car Satellite Antenna Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Car Satellite Antenna Market Size

2.2 Car Satellite Antenna Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Car Satellite Antenna Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Car Satellite Antenna Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Car Satellite Antenna Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Car Satellite Antenna Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Car Satellite Antenna Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Car Satellite Antenna Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Car Satellite Antenna Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Car Satellite Antenna Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Car Satellite Antenna Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Car Satellite Antenna Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Car Satellite Antenna Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Molex

12.1.1 Molex Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Car Satellite Antenna Introduction

12.1.4 Molex Revenue in Car Satellite Antenna Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Molex Recent Development

12.2 Harada

12.2.1 Harada Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Car Satellite Antenna Introduction

12.2.4 Harada Revenue in Car Satellite Antenna Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Harada Recent Development

12.3 Yokowa

12.3.1 Yokowa Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Car Satellite Antenna Introduction

12.3.4 Yokowa Revenue in Car Satellite Antenna Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Yokowa Recent Development

12.4 Kathrein

12.4.1 Kathrein Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Car Satellite Antenna Introduction

12.4.4 Kathrein Revenue in Car Satellite Antenna Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Kathrein Recent Development

12.5 Northeast Industries

12.5.1 Northeast Industries Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Car Satellite Antenna Introduction

12.5.4 Northeast Industries Revenue in Car Satellite Antenna Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Northeast Industries Recent Development

12.6 Hirschmann

12.6.1 Hirschmann Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Car Satellite Antenna Introduction

12.6.4 Hirschmann Revenue in Car Satellite Antenna Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Hirschmann Recent Development

12.7 ASK Industries

12.7.1 ASK Industries Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Car Satellite Antenna Introduction

12.7.4 ASK Industries Revenue in Car Satellite Antenna Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 ASK Industries Recent Development

12.8 Fiamm

12.8.1 Fiamm Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Car Satellite Antenna Introduction

12.8.4 Fiamm Revenue in Car Satellite Antenna Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Fiamm Recent Development

12.9 Suzhong

12.9.1 Suzhong Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Car Satellite Antenna Introduction

12.9.4 Suzhong Revenue in Car Satellite Antenna Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Suzhong Recent Development

12.10 Inzi Controls

12.10.1 Inzi Controls Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Car Satellite Antenna Introduction

12.10.4 Inzi Controls Revenue in Car Satellite Antenna Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Inzi Controls Recent Development

12.11 Shenglu

Continuous…

