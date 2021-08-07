Carbon Black Market Research Forecasting- Cabot Corporation, Orion Engineered Carbons, Birla Carbon, Continental Carbon Company, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., and Philips Carbon Black Ltd

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Carbon Black Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Carbon Black Market – Overview

Carbon black (CB) is manufactured through partial combustion of heavy hydrocarbons under controlled temperature and pressure to obtain fine particles and aggregates having a wide range of structure and surface properties. This results in different grades of carbon black for use in different applications. Carbon black is used in several end-use industries such as tire manufacturing and non-tire rubber goods as a reinforcement filler and paints, coatings, plastics, and printing inks industries as a black pigment. However, carbon black is environmentally hazardous to produce, which is impeding the carbon black market in several regions across the world.

Among end-user industries, the tire manufacturing segment held a major share of the global carbon black market in 2017. The trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period. Plastics is a significant end-user industry segment of the global carbon black market. Carbon black is used as a black pigment to improve weathering characteristics and in the mix batch of polymer resins for production of PVC and polypropylene. In terms of volume, the plastics segment stood at 554,105.6 tons in 2017. In terms of consumption, the reinforced grade segment was highly attractive in 2017, due to extensive usage of reinforced-grade carbon black in the tire manufacturing industry.

In terms of value and volume, Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the global carbon black market in 2017. The region is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. China and India are highly lucrative markets for carbon black in Asia Pacific. Stringent regulations imposed by the U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) on hazardous chemicals released from carbon black manufacturing facilities in the country are likely to hamper the carbon black market in North America during the forecast period. Europe is expected to lose its market share by the end of the forecast period, owing to implementation of regulations about the environment, energy efficiency, and safe manufacture of tires in the region, which were introduced in 2012. The carbon black market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period. Volatility in prices of carbon black is adversely affecting the market in these regions, as several players are increasing the price of their carbon black products.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for carbon black at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes market indicators, drivers, and restraints of the global carbon black market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for carbon black during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the carbon black market at the global and regional levels.

The report also analyzes price trends and forecasts prices of carbon black at the global and regional levels. The report further includes import–export trade analysis in terms of value (US$ Thousand) and volume (tons) for the period from 2013 to 2017 to better understand the supply–demand scenario at the regional and country levels.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global carbon black market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the carbon black market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein grade and end-user industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global carbon black market by segmenting it in terms of grade and end-user industry. In terms of grade, the market has been segmented into reinforced grade, semi-reinforced grade, and specialty grade. In terms of end-user industry, the carbon black market has been segregated into tire manufacturing, non-tire rubber goods, plastics, paints & coatings, inks & pigments, and others. The others segment includes Li-ion batteries and adhesives & sealants. The tire manufacturing segment has been sub-divided into passenger car tires, truck & bus tires, and other tires. Market segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for carbon black in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual value of the carbon black market for 2017 and the estimated market value for 2018 along with forecast for the next eight years. The size of the global carbon black market has been provided in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons). The market value has been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global carbon black market. Around 65% of the global carbon black market is consolidated, while the rest is fragmented with a few small players operating in the market. Key players include Cabot Corporation, Orion Engineered Carbons, Birla Carbon, Continental Carbon Company, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., and Philips Carbon Black Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The report also comprises a matrix of comparison between the top four players operating in the global carbon black market along with analysis of their market share for 2017.

The global carbon black market has been segmented as follows:

Global Carbon Black Market, by Grade

Reinforced Grade

Semi-reinforced Grade

Specialty Grade

Global Carbon Black Market, by End-user Industry

Tire Manufacturing

Passenger Car Tires

Truck & Bus Tires

Other Tires

Non-tire Rubber Goods

Plastics

Paints & Coatings

Inks & Pigments

Others (Li-ion batteries, Adhesives & Sealants, etc.)

Global Carbon Black Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Takeaways

Global and regional market share of the carbon black market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn), by different grade and end-user industry segments for the period between 2018 and 2026

Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for carbon black in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different grade and end-user industry segments for the period from 2018 to 2026

Technical overview of the carbon black production process

Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global carbon black market

Import–export analysis of the carbon black market in major countries across all regions

Price trend forecasts of the global carbon black market in terms of grade and regional segments

Value chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the global carbon black market

Regulatory landscape and SWOT analysis

Market attractiveness analysis of the global carbon black market, by grade and end-user industry segments

Key findings for the carbon black market in each region and in-depth analysis of major grade and end-user industry segments of the global carbon black market, in terms of volume and value

Competition matrix of key players operating in the market and market share of major companies

Detailed company profiles of 16 market players

In-depth PEST analysis of the carbon black market in each region.

