CBD Hemp Oil Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2023

Pure CBD hemp oil is extracted from the cannabis varieties that are naturally abundant in CBD, and low in THC. A specialized extraction process is used to yield highly concentrated CBD oil or pure cannabidiol that also contains other nutritious material such as omega-3 fatty acids, terpenes, vitamins, chlorophyll, amino acids, and other phytocannabinoids like cannabichromene (CBD), cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN) and cannabidivarian (CBCV).

Pure hemp cannabidiol oil can be consumed directly as a nutritional supplement. Over the years, great advances in CBD hemp oil product development have led to what are now dozens of different types of CBD hemp oil products, including capsules, drops, and even chewing gum. Concentrated pure CBD hemp oil can also be infused into skin and body care products and used topically.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the CBD Hemp Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Presently, the production of CBD hemp oil is mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. Many producer of CBD hemp oil in the industry have formed an integrated industry chain, from the industrial hemp to downstream industries. Most of them can provide various finished products of CBD hemp oil to customers directly.

The worldwide market for CBD Hemp Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 30.7% over the next five years, will reach 760 million US$ in 2023, from 150 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kazmira

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Freedom Leaf

Green Roads

Medical Marijuana

Folium Biosciences

HempLife Today

Cannavest

Pharmahemp

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

NuLeaf Naturals

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Inorganic Source

Organic Source

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 CBD Hemp Oil Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Inorganic Source

1.2.2 Organic Source

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Pharmaceuticals Industry

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Cosmetics Industry

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kazmira

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 CBD Hemp Oil Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Kazmira CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 CBD Hemp Oil Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Freedom Leaf

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 CBD Hemp Oil Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Freedom Leaf CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Green Roads

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 CBD Hemp Oil Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Green Roads CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Medical Marijuana

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 CBD Hemp Oil Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Medical Marijuana CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

