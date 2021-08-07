Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market to Become Worth US$ 7.5 Bn by 2025

The global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market is characterized with enhanced sensitivity and specificity of automated CLIA analyzers with the ability of multiplexing. The global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market was valued over US$ 4.4 Bn in 2016 and is projected to witness cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 6.0% from 2017 to 2025 to surpass the value of US$ 7.5 Bn by 2025. The global market is witnessing relatively higher growth owing to characteristic high preference for chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers among all others immunoassay types.

The global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market is witnessing continuous innovations in test offerings and wide product portfolio of major as well as local manufacturers. The collaborations among major market players for superior technological advancements in test offerings is likely to drive the growth of global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market during the forecast period. The CLIA technology provides enhanced sensitivity, specificity, improved precision, and reduced incubation, which together increases efficiency of this technique.

The method also provides precise results with lower variation and improved comparability with the standards used in the assays. Major manufacturers operating in the market are involved in continuous research & development activities to expand their already wide product portfolio. For instance, On May 23, 2017, DiaSorin S.p.A. announced the launch of new LIAISON test for measuring SHBG (Sex Hormone-Binding Globulin) in human serum and plasma, whereas, emerging players operating in the market are also focusing on introducing new versions of their existing analyzers.

Continuous expansion of test offering in high throughput systems along with reduced waiting time and improved results specificity are likely to drive the growth of global CLIA market during the forecast period. However, fragmented consumables market affecting profit margin of major market players, and limited growth of the analyzers segment of the market in developing regions, due to rental use are likely to restrain the growth of the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market during the forecast period.

Development of integrated analyzers with multiple components and multiplexing modalities with high-throughput and increased sensitivity serves as a major opportunity for the growth in global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market. The chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market is witnessing steady demand for combination of process analysis and informatics from modern medical industry into the immunoassay analyzers so as to incorporate various analysis technologies into a single platform. The year 2016 was characterized with such innovations by leading market players which has reduced turnover time, and incubation time, along with enhanced automation level which has further fueled the growing demand of automated chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers.

The global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market has been segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user, and geography. Among product segments, reagents segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, owing to relative higher frequency of reagent replacement when compared to analyzer systems. Among applications, endocrine disorders and oncology segments held more than half of the share of the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market in 2016, in terms of value. The hepatitis and retrovirus application is projected to expand at a relatively higher CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period. Among various end-users, hospitals was the leading end-user in 2016 and is likely to account for leading share during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America captured lion’s share of global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market in 2016. High adoption of advanced technologies, large base of diagnostic laboratories, and growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are some of the pivotal factors contributing to the major share of North America in the global market. However Asia Pacific is projected to witness a comparatively higher growth rate in terms of value during the forecast period of 2017-2025, due to large patient pool led by increase in incidence of chronic diseases demanding affordable care and early detection measures, and growing focus of key players in emerging markets such as China and India.

Key companies operating in the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market and profiled in the report include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, and Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher), among others. Major technological trend observed among the leading players operating in the global chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers market is the introduction of next-generation integrated immunoassays. For instance, On October 31, 2017, Abbott announced the FDA 510(k) clearance for Alinity ci-series.

