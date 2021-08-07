Corrugated Packaging Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
Corrugated packaging market includes secondary shipping corrugated boxes, primary corrugated boxes, and corrugated retail display stands, which are used for packing non-durable goods, durable goods, food and beverages, and non-food and non-manufacturing items (in wholesale trade and retail trade services).
Increasing preference for economical, eco-friendly, and light weight packaging by end-users such as electronics, automotive, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and food and beverages sectors, will remain a major factor driving the growth of corrugated packaging market through 2026. The flourishing Ecommerce sector is anticipated to play a pivotal role in escalating adoption of corrugated packaging. Furthermore, corrugated board is an eco-friendly packaging material, comprised of recyclable materials like used cardboard carton and old newspapers. Moreover, corrugated cardboard is often produced without the use of dyes or bleaches, thereby reducing its footprint and level of recyclability.
The global Corrugated Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Corrugated Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Corrugated Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
DS Smith Packaging
Packaging
International Paper
Menasha
Corrugated Container
Atlantic Corrugated Box
Wisconsin Packaging
Arabian Packaging
Cascades
Klabin
GWP
Mondi
TGI Packaging
Georgia-Pacific
Smurfit Kappa
Westrock
Rengo
Saica
Pratt Industries
Oji Holdings
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Single Wall Board
Single Face Board
Double Wall Board
Triple Wall Board
Segment by Application
Food & Beverages
Electrical & Electronics
Home Care Products
Personal Care Products
Ecommerce
Transportation & Logistics
Healthcare
Others
Table Of Contents:
1 Corrugated Packaging Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Corrugated Packaging
1.2 Corrugated Packaging Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Single Wall Board
1.2.3 Single Face Board
1.2.4 Double Wall Board
1.2.5 Triple Wall Board
1.3 Corrugated Packaging Segment by Application
1.3.1 Corrugated Packaging Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Food & Beverages
1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.4 Home Care Products
1.3.5 Personal Care Products
1.3.6 Ecommerce
1.3.7 Transportation & Logistics
1.3.8 Healthcare
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Global Corrugated Packaging Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Size
1.5.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Corrugated Packaging Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Corrugated Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Corrugated Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Corrugated Packaging Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Corrugated Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Corrugated Packaging Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Corrugated Packaging Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Corrugated Packaging Business
7.1 DS Smith Packaging
7.1.1 DS Smith Packaging Corrugated Packaging Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Corrugated Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 DS Smith Packaging Corrugated Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Packaging
7.2.1 Packaging Corrugated Packaging Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Corrugated Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Packaging Corrugated Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 International Paper
7.3.1 International Paper Corrugated Packaging Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Corrugated Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 International Paper Corrugated Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Menasha
7.4.1 Menasha Corrugated Packaging Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Corrugated Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Menasha Corrugated Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Corrugated Container
7.5.1 Corrugated Container Corrugated Packaging Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Corrugated Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Corrugated Container Corrugated Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…….
