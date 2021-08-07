CPP Packaging Films Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2028

Global Packaging Industry Outlook

In the years to come, sustainable packaging may no longer be viewed as an oxymoron. Packaging companies are embracing “green” techniques in manufacturing processes, accepting sustainability as a part of solution, rather than a problem. Apart from government initiatives and stringy industrial regulations, customers are also putting pressure on packaging companies to reduce content of non-biodegradable materials in their packaging products – a measure commonly known as down gauging. Urbanization can play a pivotal role in instrumenting the growth in adoption of sustainable packaging practices.

Rising concentration of customer base in urban cities is propelling the awareness towards green packaging. Leading brands in the packaging sector are making more environmental choices, and are understanding that consumers’ inclination towards sustainability can render cost-savings to manufacturers and deliver tangible profits.

Research Methodology

XploreMR utilizes robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections. The research methodology for this report is based on 3 dimensional model. We conduct about 45-60 min duration detailed interviews with product manufacturers; apart from this we also collect market feedback from industry experts. To validate this data, we interact with senior panel members having more than 10 years of experience in relevant field.

The panel members help in validating the findings and fill the gaps if any. In addition, we leverage on our existing pool of information, paid database and other valid information sources available in public domain. Usually industry interactions extend to more than 50+ interviews from market participants across the value chain.

Data Collection

XploreMR collects data from secondary sources including company annual reports, association publications, industry presentations, white papers, and company press releases apart from these we leverage over paid database subscriptions and industry magazines to collect market information and developments in exhaustive manner. After being done with desk research, detailed questionnaire and discussion guide is formulated to initiate primary research with key industry personnel; the discussion aims at collecting key insights, growth perspectives, prevalent market trends and quantitative insights including market size and competition developments. Both of these research approaches help us in arriving at base year numbers and market hypothesis.

Specific Report Inputs

The report includes consumption of CPP packaging films products and the revenue generated from sales of CPP packaging films products globally and across all important regional economies. Market numbers have been assessed based on packaging type, consumption and weighted average pricing of CPP packaging films by thickness and then aggregate revenue is derived through country pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of regional markets.

The CPP packaging films market has been analysed based on expected demand and current market scenario. Pricing is considered for the calculation of revenue that are average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional CPP packaging films manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end uses of CPP packaging films in different regions across the globe.

Top-down approach has been used to estimate the CPP packaging films market, by country. Market numbers for all the regions by thickness, product type and end use have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

